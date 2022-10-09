Steelers fall to Bills, 38-3

Pickett converted a pair of third downs with passes to George Pickens and Zach Gentry, but on third-and-8 from the Buffalo 11, he tried to thread a pass to Diontae Johnson.

The pass was initially ruled complete at the 2 as Johnson drug his toes along the sideline, and the Steelers hustled to the line of scrimmage. But Von Miller dropped to the turf and officials stopped play before the ball could be snapped, then determined that Johnson was out of bounds, forcing a 29-yard Chris Boswell field goal that cut the Buffalo lead to 7-3.

The Bills regained their touchdown advantage, stalling at the Steelers' 17 before Bass kicked a 35-yard field goal to make it 10-3 with 2:41 remaining in the first quarter.

The Steelers went three-and-out on their next possession and Pierre downed a Pressley Harvin punt at the 2. But Allen quickly moved the Bills downfield before he was intercepted by Wallace in the end zone on a pass intended for Davis from the 21.

But the Steelers again quickly punted back to the Bills and Allen and Davis again hooked up on another deep ball, this one on the first play from scrimmage after the punt. Davis wrestled the ball away from Minkah Fitzpatrick in the end zone after first catching the pass with one hand for a 62-yard touchdown reception and a 17-3 Buffalo lead with 13:56 remaining in the second quarter.

After another quick punt by the Steelers, the Bills again struck quickly, getting a 26-yard run by Devin Singletary on a play on which inside linebacker Myles Jack was penalized another 15 yards for unnecessary roughness. On the next play, Allen connected with Stephon Diggs for a 14-yard touchdown pass and a 24-3 lead with 7:20 remaining in the quarter.

The Steelers looked to answer on their next possession, driving to the Buffalo 19 before stalling, but Boswell's 33-yard field goal attempt went wide right and the Bills maintained their 24-3 lead.

Allen then struck again, leading a 77-yard touchdown drive in just 2:37, finishing it off with a 24-yard TD pass to rookie Khalil Shakur, who wrestled the ball away from cornerback Josh Jackson, who had been elevated from the practice squad on Saturday because of the injuries in the secondary.

He finished the first half 14 of 24 for 348 yards. The Steelers had 139 yards of offense.

Both teams missed on scoring opportunities in the third quarter, with the Bills' Quentin Morris fumbling into the end zone, where the loose ball was recovered by Jackson, and the Steelers then driving the length of the field only to have Boswell miss a second field goal attempt, this one from 45 yards.

Boswell's second miss came on the final play of the third quarter and the Bills quickly took just two plays to score from there, with rookie James Cook finishing things off with a 24-yard touchdown run after a Diggs catch and run of 41 yards to make it 38-3.

"We played bad and bad's an understatement," said Heyward.