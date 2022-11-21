Steelers fall to Bengals, 37-30

Perine, who had seven career touchdowns in his previous six seasons, entered Sunday's game with 18 receptions for 126 yards and one score. But you wouldn't have known that watching this game, as he hauled in four passes for 52 yards and also had 30 yards rushing on 11 carries.

That was enough to supplement the production of wide receiver Tee Higgins, who caught 9 passes for 148 yards with fellow star wideout Ja'Marr Chase sidelined for the Bengals (6-4).

That helped the Bengals string together a pair of 90-plus yard drives in the game.

"We didn't get off the field when we needed to. We didn't hold them to field goals," said Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. "We didn't make plays. We weren't executing and it showed. When you're not executing against a guy like Joe Burrow, he'll exploit it, and he did. We've got to be better."

The Steelers, who fell to 3-7 with the loss, weren't able to match that offensive production, though they had their best scoring day of the season, as Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns for the Bengals despite throwing a pair of interceptions.

Kenny Pickett completed 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown, while Najee Harris had 90 yards on 20 carries and George Pickens had four catches for 83 yards, while Pa Freiermuth had eight receptions for 79 yards for the Steelers.