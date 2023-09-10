Steelers fall to 49ers in opener

The Steelers rolled through the preseason, scoring touchdowns on all five of their offensive possessions with their first-team offense on the field. They had five possessions in the first half of this game and failed to produce a single first down.

The Steelers didn't pick up their initial first down of the game until Najee Harris broke free down the sideline on third-and-1 for a 24-yard gain with 1:24 remaining in the first half.

The 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir hit Harris after he had gone out of bounds and was assessed a 15-yard personal foul penalty, as well, pushing the ball to the San Francisco 47.

Later in the possession Lenoir was penalized for illegal contact on third down inside the 10, giving the Steelers an automatic first down with 13 seconds remaining in the half, and Pickett capitalized by connecting with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 3-yard touchdown pass to trim San Francisco's advantage to 20-7 going into the half.

Even with that 95-yard, 12-play scoring drive, the Steelers produced just 77 net offensive plays in the first half, displaying just how difficult the first 29 minutes of the first half had been.

"It was tough when we couldn't stay on the field offensively," said Steelers center Mason Cole. "We just didn't execute as well as we would have liked to stay on the field."

While the Steelers' offense was sputtering, San Francisco's was taking advantage of some excellent field position and a Pickett interception to put 20 points on the board on a pair of Brock Purdy touchdown passes to Aiyuk and two Jake Moody field goals.

With their lead trimmed to 13 points after the Steelers' late touchdown in the first half, the 49ers got the ball to open the second half. On their second play from scrimmage, running back Christian McCaffery took a handoff off the left side, spun out of a tackle attempt in the hole and started down the sideline in front of the Steelers bench. He picked up a big block from Aiyuk on safety Damontae Kazee and then went untouched into the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown run that increased San Francisco's advantage to 27-7 early in the third quarter.

From there, it seemed only a matter of what San Francisco's winning advantage would be.

To make matters worse, the Steelers suffered injuries in the game, losing defensive lineman Cam Heyward to a groin injury, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (elbow), Freiermuth (chest) and Diontae Johnson (hamstring) at various points in the game.

But T.J. Watt had different plans.