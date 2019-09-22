Steelers fall to 49ers, 24-20

Kicker Chris Boswell's extra point put the Steekers ahead, 13-10.

The Steelers had taken a 6-3 lead into the third quarter but it didn't last long.

Rudolph was intercepted on second-and-5 from the Steelers' 32 on the first possession of the second half after having been flushed from the pocket and pressured by defensive end Arik Armstead. Cornerback K'Waun Williams' pick put the 49ers in business at the Steelers' 38-yard-line.

Wilson Jr.'s 1-yard plunge on third-and-goal from the 1 capped an eight-play drive in 4:02 that gave the 49ers a 10-6 lead.

Boswell opened the scoring with a 46-yard field goal with 11:47 left in the first quarter.

The scoring drive featured three completions on Rudolph's first three attempts but only covered 5 yards following outside linebacker T.J. Watt's interception of a bobbled screen pass and 7-yard return to the San Francisco 33-yard line.

Boswell connected for the third time in as many games and for the fourth time in four tries overall this season.

San Francisco's third possession produced the same result as its first, the 49ers turned the ball over and the Steelers converted an interception into a field goal.

This time it was free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick collecting the carom of a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that deflected off wide receiver Dante Pettis. Fitzpatrick's 14-yard return set the Steelers up at the 49ers' 24, but the Steelers ultimately settled for a 26-yard field goal by Boswell.

By then the trend had apparently been set.

The 49ers turned the ball over again on each of their next two possessions, both times in Steelers' territory.