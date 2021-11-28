Steelers fall in Cincinnati, 41-10

The Bengals settled for a 31-yard field goal by McPherson and a 10-0 lead with 6:04 left in the opening quarter.

Cincinnati's third possession went 75 yards on six plays in 3:02 and concluded with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to wide receiver Tee Higgins. McPherson's extra point increased Cincinnati's advantage to 17-3 with 14:15 left in the second quarter.

The Bengals went 84 yards on 14 plays in 7:35 on their fourth possession and scored their third touchdown, this one on a 1-yard run by Mixon. The Bengals converted a third-and-12 at the outset of the drive on a 16-yard pass from Burrow to Higgins and a third-and-5 that extended the possession on a 7-yard toss from Burrow to tight end C.J. Uzomah.

McPherson's extra point made it 24-3 Bengals with 2:43 to play before the break.

The Steelers' defense came up with its first stop with 37 seconds left in the first half on Fitzpatrick's first interception of the season and 18-yard return to the Steelers' 21.

But Roethlisberger was intercepted for the second time on the following snap, and cornerback Mike Hilton returned this one 24 yards for a touchdown.

McPherson's extra point pushed the Bengals' lead to 28 at 31-3 with 30 seconds left until the intermission.

The Steelers' lone scoring drive in the first half covered 53 yards on eight plays in 3:44 on their second possession.

Kicker Chris Boswell's 40-yard field goal sliced the Bengals' lead to 10-3 with 2:17 left in the first.

The march was jump-started on a 41-yard completion from Roethlisberger to wide receiver Chase Claypool on the first play of the possession from the Steelers' 25.