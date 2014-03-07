 Skip to main content
Steelers' event raises funds for breast cancer program

Mar 07, 2014 at 08:10 AM
Glimmer of Hope Foundation founder Diana Napper presented a check for $132,775 to the leaders, staff and physicians of the Magee-Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh Breast Cancer Program.  

The funding provided by Glimmer of Hope has enabled the program to hire full time consultants and counselors focused on breast cancer services and have funded much needed research initiatives in the field.

Glimmer's annual Bid for Hope fundraiser, hosted by Steelers tight end Heath Miller and his wife Katie and Alan and Julie Faneca, raises a significant portion of these funds.

"It is a dream come true to see this consultation center begin coming to life," says Napper. "We've operated with a mission to provide a real, tangible service to these young women for so long and this center will truly be a keystone initiative to offering them the support that they need."

