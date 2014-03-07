Steelers' event raises funds for breast cancer program

Glimmer of Hope Foundation founder Diana Napper presented a check for $132,775 to the leaders, staff and physicians of the Magee-Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh Breast Cancer Program.

The funding provided by Glimmer of Hope has enabled the program to hire full time consultants and counselors focused on breast cancer services and have funded much needed research initiatives in the field.

Glimmer's annual Bid for Hope fundraiser, hosted by Steelers tight end Heath Miller and his wife Katie and Alan and Julie Faneca, raises a significant portion of these funds.