Steelers elevate Wing for Texans game

The Steelers elevated punter Brad Wing from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Wing will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Wing is no stranger to the Steelers, as he played one season for the black and gold. Wing appeared in each of the Steelers 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

"I am just doing what they are telling me, which is prepare as if I am going to play," said Wing. "As soon as they tell me what the deal is, we will go from there. From my end just prepare as if I am going to play and do what they tell me to do."

Wing was traded to the New York Giants, spending three seasons there. In his first season with the Giants, he had a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average. He had 33 punts inside the 20-yard line, which tied a Giants' single-season record.

In 64 career NFL games, Wing has a 44.7-yard gross average and a 38.8-yard net average. He has placed 100 punts inside the 20-yard line. Wing also played in the AAF and in the XFL last season.

He said being back with the Steelers is special for him, though.

"It's surreal. I love this place. I always loved this place," said Wing. "This is a special place. To be brought back in, see the faces, it's amazing."