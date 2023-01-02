Steelers edge Ravens, 16-13

BALTIMORE – There are grow-up moments and then there are grown-up moments.

Last week in a 13-10 victory over the Raiders, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said his team's young offense had one of the former as Kenny Pickett drove the team for a game-winning score in the closing moments.

But leading a game-winning drive in the closing moments against the Ravens in Baltimore, well, that's a grown-up drive.

With their playoff lives on the line, the Steelers did just that Sunday night, as rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett directed an 80-yard scoring drive in the closing moments, throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris to lift the Steelers to a 16-13 victory over the Ravens.

"I really thought we got a hold of ourselves at the half and had some real frank conversations and had the type of focus that was needed to finish the game out. For that, I'm thankful," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "I can't say enough about our young QB. He smiled in the face of it. He's always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him. And it's just good to see the young guy. We marched forward."

The win, which evens the Steelers' record at 8-8, gives them a chance to make the playoffs, something that seemed improbable after a 2-6 start.

The Patriots and Seahawks took care of the Dolphins and Jets, respectively, earlier in the day, putting the Steelers into a situation where they kept their playoff hopes alive with a victory over the Ravens. Had either the Dolphins or Jets won on Sunday, the Steelers would have been eliminated from playoff contention regardless of the outcome of their game against the Ravens.

The Steelers now need to win next week and have Buffalo win or tie against the Patriots and the Jets beat the Dolphins or that game to end in a tie to reach the playoffs.