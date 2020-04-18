Steelers Draft Challenge to launch April 28

Who will the Steelers select with the No. 1 pick? What position will they focus on? How will the new draft picks help the team moving forward? These are all questions on the minds on Steelers' fans as the NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, but we have some questions for you.
Trivia questions to be specific. And they are all about the Steelers' draft.
The Steelers Draft Challenge, presented by UPMC, will launch on the Steelers Official Mobile App on Wednesday, April 28 and run through Saturday, May 1, during the 2021 NFL Draft. The Steelers Draft Challenge will be a mix of historical Steelers draft trivia questions in addition to predicting what the Steelers will do in the 2021 NFL Draft.
But first things first, you have to download the Official Steelers App and create an account so you will be ready ahead of time for all the draft fun. Download in App Store or Google Play.
New questions will launch each day, with Day One questions beginning on Wednesday, April 28 and running until the start of the draft on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. On Friday, April 30, fans will have until 7 p.m. that night to answer Day Two questions, and until 12 noon on Saturday, May 1 to answer Day 3 questions.
A grand prize winner will win a trip to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fans will also be able to win Steelers Pro Shop gift cards.
Full rules for the Steelers Draft Challenge can be found here.