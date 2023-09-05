Steelers defense faces stiff opening test in 49ers

Level of comfort: One of the more interesting battles through training camp and the preseason was the one at left tackle, where third-year veteran Dan Moore Jr. and rookie No. 1 pick Broderick Jones both had impressive showings in the preseason.

Only one can come away the starter, and that was Moore, who started 33 games over the last two seasons at left tackle.

Coach Mike Tomlin said he likes what the team has at that position, with two capable left tackles ready to go, and that Moore earned the starting role.

"I thought he played really well," said Tomlin of Moore. "I thought he showed the growth and maturation that comes with the 1,000 or so snaps that he's played over the last two years. Really comfortable there."

His level of comfort with Moore isn't a bad reflection on Jones, though. It's just that the Steelers have depth, something that any team would welcome, at the left tackle spot.

"Also really excited about what Broderick showed us," said Tomlin. "We were very thoughtful about making sure he got a lot of reps during the course of development, particularly in preseason stadiums. I like the work he did there.

"I feel really good about our left tackle position. I feel really good about Dan's growth and development. I feel really good about the acquisition of Broderick and how bright his future is. I know oftentimes depth charts produce stories, what's wrong with Broderick, etc. There is nothing wrong with Broderick. There was nothing wrong with Cam Heyward when he watched.

"If you have a good team. If you have people playing well, oftentimes it means young, capable guys have an opportunity to watch as they grow and develop. That is the story of the left tackle position and I feel really comfortable about where we are."

Another position where a wait and watch approach is going to be taken right off the bat is at cornerback, where rookie No. 2 pick Joey Porter Jr. is a backup at his spot, particularly after dealing with injuries in the preseason.