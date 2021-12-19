Steelers defeat Titans, 19-13

The Steelers used a turnover early in the second quarter to get onto the scoreboard.

Nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet forced a fumble after a reception by tight end MyCole Pruitt and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's recovery gave the Steelers possession at the Tennessee 46.

Boswell's 36-yard field goal brought to a close a five-play, 18-yard drive in 2:11 and drew the Steelers to within 10-3 with 10:35 left in the first half.

The Titans responded with a nine-play, 64-yard drive in 10:17 that re-established a 10-point lead.

Tennessee converted its first three third downs on the march but stalled after achieving a first-and-goal at the Steelers' 4.

Kicker Randy Bullock ended the possession with a 32-yard field goal for a 13-3 Titans' advantage with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.

Boswell missed a 56-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the first half.

The Titans struck first midway through the first quarter.

A 55-yard punt return by wide receiver Chester Rogers and a 10-yard penalty against cornerback James Pierre for an illegal block set Tennessee up at the Steelers' 25. The Titans finished off a six-play, 25-yard drive in 2:29 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Tannehill. Tennessee had converted a third-and-8 on the previous snap on an 11-yard completion from Tannehill to running back Jeremy McNichols to the Steelers' 1.

Bullock's extra point gave Tennessee a 7-0 lead with 7:41 left in the first.

The Titans took advantage of another short field the next time they gained possession.

A 32-yard punt resulted in a first-and-10 at the Tennessee 47. An 11-play, 45-yard drive in 4:54 concluded with a 26-yard field goal by Bullock for a 10-0 Titans' lead with 1:13 left in the first.

Haden (foot) played for the first time since Nov. 14 against Detroit, but shared snaps at left cornerback with Ahkello Witherspoon.