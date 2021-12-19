Steelers defeat Titans, 19-13

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson passed 1,000 yards receiving on the season, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed Phillip Rivers for fifth in NFL history in passing yards and outside linebacker T.J. Watt passed James Harrison for the franchise single-season sacks record.
Most importantly, the Steelers found a way to get past the Titans, 19-13, this afternoon at Heinz Field.
The defense pitched a shutout in the second half and came up with three turnovers in the final two quarters.
The victory was preserved when cornerback Joe Haden tackled wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine just shy of the line to gain on fourth-and-7 from the Steelers' 16-yard line with 34 seconds left in regulation.
The Steelers improved to 7-6-1.
The Titans fell to 9-5.
The Steelers took their first lead at 16-13 with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell.
They'd gotten the ball on a pass that was deflected by outside linebacker Taco Charlton and intercepted by inside linebacker Joe Schobert and returned 24-yards to the Titans' 31. Boswell converted his third field goal of the day after Roethlisberger was sacked for a loss of 1 on third-and-5 from the Titans' 26.
Another Boswell field goal, this one from 48 yards out, upped the Steelers' lead to 19-13 with 4:29 left in the fourth.
Watt's recovery of a fumbled snap by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had given the Steelers the ball at the Titans' 35. But for the second consecutive possession the Steelers couldn't register a first down and settled for three and a six-point lead.
Tennessee git the ball back with 4:29 left in the fourth and turned it over on downs with 27 seconds to play.
The Steelers trimmed a 10-point Titans' lead to three at 13-10 on a 1-yard sneak by Roethlisberger and Boswell's extra point with 3:08 left in the third quarter.
Roethlisberger found the necessary inches after running back Najee Harris and an initial attempt at a quarterback sneak had been stopped for no gain.
The drive covered 63 yards on eight plays in 3:59 and included a pass interference penalty in the end zone on a fade to wide receiver Chase Claypool that placed the ball at the Tennessee 1.
The Steelers lost tight end Pat Freiermuth on the drive (concussion; the Titans were penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness following a 5-yard catch).
Tight end Zach Gentry took over and gained 17 yards on a screen on the following snap.
A fumble forced by cornerback Cam Sutton and recovered by Haden got the ball back for the Steelers at the Tennessee 41 with 50 seconds left in the third.
They got as far as the Titans' 10 on a seven-play, 31-yard drive in 2:26 but ultimately settled for a 28-yard field goal from Boswell that tied the game at 13-13 with 13:24 left in the fourth quarter.
Roethlisberger took the field 26 passing yards shy of Philip Rivers' 63,440 career total. A 3-yard completion to Harris on third-and-6 from the Steelers' 42 early in the second quarter moved Roethlisberger ahead of Rivers on the NFL's all-time list.
Johnson needed 10 yards for his first 1,000-yard receiving season prior to kickoff. He caught a 16-yard pass from Roethlisberger on the Steelers' first offensive snap.
Johnson became the 11th player in franchise history achieve 1,000 yards receiving and posted the 27th 1,000-yard campaign in franchise history.
Watt finished with 1.5 sacks and has 17.5 on the season.
He had shared the franchise record of 16 with Harrison (in 2008).
The Steelers used a turnover early in the second quarter to get onto the scoreboard.
Nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet forced a fumble after a reception by tight end MyCole Pruitt and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's recovery gave the Steelers possession at the Tennessee 46.
Boswell's 36-yard field goal brought to a close a five-play, 18-yard drive in 2:11 and drew the Steelers to within 10-3 with 10:35 left in the first half.
The Titans responded with a nine-play, 64-yard drive in 10:17 that re-established a 10-point lead.
Tennessee converted its first three third downs on the march but stalled after achieving a first-and-goal at the Steelers' 4.
Kicker Randy Bullock ended the possession with a 32-yard field goal for a 13-3 Titans' advantage with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.
Boswell missed a 56-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the first half.
The Titans struck first midway through the first quarter.
A 55-yard punt return by wide receiver Chester Rogers and a 10-yard penalty against cornerback James Pierre for an illegal block set Tennessee up at the Steelers' 25. The Titans finished off a six-play, 25-yard drive in 2:29 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Tannehill. Tennessee had converted a third-and-8 on the previous snap on an 11-yard completion from Tannehill to running back Jeremy McNichols to the Steelers' 1.
Bullock's extra point gave Tennessee a 7-0 lead with 7:41 left in the first.
The Titans took advantage of another short field the next time they gained possession.
A 32-yard punt resulted in a first-and-10 at the Tennessee 47. An 11-play, 45-yard drive in 4:54 concluded with a 26-yard field goal by Bullock for a 10-0 Titans' lead with 1:13 left in the first.
Haden (foot) played for the first time since Nov. 14 against Detroit, but shared snaps at left cornerback with Ahkello Witherspoon.
Defensive lineman Chris Wormley's sack in the first half increased his career-high total to six on the season.