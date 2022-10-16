Steelers defeat the Buccaneers, 20-18

"I can't say enough about that secondary group that we had out there," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "It was a great opportunity for a lot of those guys. First opportunity in some instances. Redemption in some instances. Guys getting an opportunity to get back in the fold.

"I just can't say enough about what they were able to do collectively. It's a challenge when you play Tom Brady. I thought they did a really good job of letting our disguises work for us. We didn't have a big menu because we can't have a big menu. We got some young guys and inexperienced guys playing. So whatever we had, we had to dress it up. And I just thought they did a really good job dressing it up and fighting the fight down-in and down-out."

That defensive effort allowed the Steelers offense to do just enough to pull out the win.

"It was very necessary," said Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward of the win. "But it doesn't absolve us of our record. This is something we have to keep working toward. It's great to get the win, but it's a great learning moment for a lot of guys. As many good plays as we made, there are bad plays out there. We take the good with the bad and try to keep growing from this, keep stacking wins."

Trubisky made several big throws after entering for an injured Pickett, none bigger than a 17-yard completion to Claypool on third-and-15, and then a third-and-11, 26-yard completion to Claypool that allowed the Steelers to run out the clock.

"I was ready to go," Trubisky said. "And in those situations you just got to be ready when your number's called. I just wanted to come in and help the team win any way I could.

"It was fun to see. We all kind of rallied around. We just got to continue to pick each other up and stick together. So it was a hard-fought win, definitely a big-time team win and we just got to continue to improve."

Benched at half in a lackluster loss to the Jets three weeks ago here at Acrisure Stadium, Trubisky completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown and helped the Steelers (2-4) break a four-game losing streak and win what will likely be their final meeting with the 45-year-old Brady, who fell to 12-4 in his career in the regular season against Pittsburgh.

Brady finished the game 25 of 40 for 243 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, while Tampa Bay (3-3) managed just 75 yards rushing on 26 attempts.

"We really practiced hard this week and dove into the details," said cornerback Josh Jackson, who along with James Pierre, Quincy Wilson and Elijah Riley were thrust into more prominent roles in this game. "Everybody did what they were supposed to do. It was a great win to be a part of.

"We had great communication. That's my first win on Tom Brady. I've played him three times in my career."

The undermanned Steelers defense did more than hold its own in the first half, keeping Tampa Bay out of the end zone despite allowing two red zone trips and also forcing the Bucs off the field three times on three-and-outs.