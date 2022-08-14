Steelers defeat Seahawks, 32-25

Warren had five carries for 30 yards and one reception for 10 in the first half.

The Seahawks got on the board via a 33-yard field goal from kicker Jason Myers that cut the Steelers' lead to 14-3 with 12:50 left in second.

Seattle closed to within 17-10 on a nine-play, 61-yard drive in the closing minutes of the first half that concluded with a 2-yard run by quarterback Geno Smith on third-and-goal from the 2 with 21 seconds left before the break.

Seattle tied the game at 17-17 on the opening possession of the third quarter.

Lock engineered a nine-play, 73-yard drive in 4:23 that ended with a 3-yard pass from Lock to wide receiver Dareke Young and Myers' PAT.

Kicker Chris Boswell, wide receiver Chase Claypool, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, running back Najee Harris, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cam Heyward were among the Steelers who didn't play.

Steelers safety Karl Joseph was injured in the first quarter (right ankle) and did not return.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and also didn't return.