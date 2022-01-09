Steelers defeat Ravens in OT, 16-13

"I think it shows something about this team, that you can continue to fight and never give up. It's pretty special to get the win."

Trailing 10-6 with 8:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Steelers took possession at the 50 following a punt and season-long, 23-yard return by McCloud. Roethlisberger took it from there and engineered a 10-play, 50-yard drive in 5:13 that ended on a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool. Boswell's extra point gave the Steelers a 13-10 lead with 2:54 left in regulation.

The Ravens responded with a seven-play, 40-yard drive in 1:38 that ended with a 46-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker that tied the game at 13-13 with 1:13 left in regulation and ultimately necessitated the extra session.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt's sack of quarterback Tyler Huntley in the final minute of the second quarter tied Michael Strahan's NFL single-season record (22.5, 2001).

The Ravens took their first lead on the first possession of the second half.

Running back Latavius Murray capped a five-play, 68-yard drive in 2:28 with a 46-yard touchdown run. Tucker's extra point made in 10-3 Ravens with 12:32 left in the third quarter.

The Steelers countered with an eight-play, 50-yard march in 4:51 that ended with a 40-yard field goal by Boswell that cut the Ravens' lead to 10-6 with 7:41 left in the third.

Running back Benny Snell Jr. was stuffed for a loss of 1 on third-and-1 from the Ravens' 21 on the play prior to Boswell's field goal.

The Steelers converted a fumble recovery by defensive end Henry Mondeaux into the first points of the game, a 28-yard field goal by Boswell with 6:08 left in the first quarter.

Watt forced a fumble after Huntley had recovered an aborted snap and Mondeaux recovered at the Ravens' 39. The Steelers drove to the Ravens' 5 and intended to go for it on fourth-and-1, but Snell was flagged for a false start before the attempted conversion. Faced with a fourth-and-6, the Steelers reconsidered and kicked the field goal.

Huntley was intercepted by strong safety Terrell Edmunds at the Steelers' 34 on the Ravens' next possession.

But Roethlisberger was intercepted by safety Geno Stone on a deep ball intended for McCloud on first-and-10 from the Steelers' 45.

The interception was the 211th of Roethlisberger's career, which moved him past Terry Bradshaw and into sole possession of first place on the franchise's all-time list.

Another opportunity got away after a pass by punter Sam Koch fell incomplete on fourth-and-2 from the Steelers' 45 with 14:14 left in the second quarter.

The Steelers were unable to produce a first down and punted the ball back to the Ravens.

The Ravens finally got on the scoreboard with 11 seconds left in the first half on a 24-yard field goal by Tucker.

The Ravens worked from a short field after a 33-yard punt by Pressley Harvin III set them up at the Steelers' 40.

Watt helped ensure they'd get no more than three points by sacking Huntley on first-and-goal from the Steelers' 3, and by batting down Huntley's pass on third-and-goal from the 6.

The Steelers lost Harris (elbow) for the remainder of the first half at the end of their first possession.

Joe Haeg started at left offensive tackle for Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), the first start missed by Moore this season.

J.C. Hassenauer started at center in place of Kendrick Green (activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday) for the second consecutive game.