Steelers defeat Ravens, 20-19

The Steelers didn't put consecutive first downs together until a possession that began at their 13 with 1:48 remaining before halftime.

Three completions by Roethlisberger (12 yards to wide receiver Chase Claypool, 17 yards to tight end Pat Freiermuth and 14 yards to Johnson) registered the Steelers' second, third and fourth first downs of the opening 30 minutes.

Roethlisberger threw incomplete on three straight snaps from the Ravens' 35, including one that bounced off Johsnon's hands at the goal line on first-and-10 after Johnson had gotten behind Averett.

The nine-play, 52-yard drive in 1:21 ultimately ended on a 53-yard field goal by Boswell that brought the Steelers' to within 7-3 with 27 seconds left before the break.

Jackson was sacked four times in the first half, when the Ravens out-possessed the Steelers, 23:30-6:30.

Watt was responsible for one of the sacks, which upped his total on the season to 13.5 and made Watt the second player in NFL history to register at least 13 sacks in four consecutive seasons since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 (Reggie White did it from 1985-88 and again from 1990-93).

The fourth quarter comeback was the 39th of Ben Roethlisberger's career. Only Peyton Manning (43) and Tom Brady (41) have recorded more in NFL history.