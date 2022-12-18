Xtra Points

Steelers defeat Panthers, 24-16

Dec 18, 2022 at 04:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Leading Carolina just 14-7 at halftime Sunday here at Bank of America Stadium, the Steelers got the ball to open the second half looking to put some distance between themselves and the Panthers.

Little did they know they would put together an epic drive.

Starting at their own 9 because of a penalty on the kickoff, the Steelers strung together a 21-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to put the Panthers away, 24-16, here before a very pro-Pittsburgh crowd.

Mitch Trubisky, starting in place of injured starter Kenny Pickett, completed 6 of 7 passes for 54 yards during the drive, while the Steelers also rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries. Trubisky finished the drive, which gained 106 total yards thanks to a penalty, with a 1-yard touchdown run as the Steelers took nearly 12 minutes off the clock to go ahead 21-7.

"That's an impressive series right there," said tight end Zach Gentry. "It was really one of those things where you look up and you don't realize it was as long as it was. Taking that much time off the clock coming out in the second half was big time."

The 106 yards on one drive was the most by the Steelers on one possession since they had a 110-yard touchdown drive in a 2007 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Our 19th, 20th, 21st plays of that drive, I was tired," said Steelers right guard James Daniels. "But we knew they were tired too. They were subbing guys out. It felt good to finish that off with a touchdown."

Trubisky finished the game 17 of 22 for 179 yards, while Najee Harris keyed a ground game that produced 156 yards with 86 yards on 24 carries as the Steelers improved to 6-8 while dropping the Panthers to 5-9 and perhaps ending their playoff hopes.

The Panthers had come into the game on a roll, having won three of their past four games and using their rushing attack to do so. But the Steelers limited Carolina to 22 yards on 16 carries, dominating the time of possession, holding the ball for nearly 36 minutes.

"I can't say enough about our big dudes up front and how they controlled it," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said.

Carolina tried to make a game of it in the fourth quarter and was aided in that goal by a dead ball penalty by Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen when the Panthers faced fourth-and-27 following back-to-back sacks by Alex Highsmith and Cam Heyward on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Instead of punting down 21-7, the Panthers got an automatic first down and turned that into a 29-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro to trim the Steelers' lead to 21-10.

After a three-and-out by the Steelers, the Panthers quickly moved downfield again – aided by a 27-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback Cameron Sutton that placed the ball at the Pittsburgh 4 – but T.J. Watt and Heyward sacked Sam Darnold on third-and-goal to force a 32-yard field goal by Pineiro that cut the lead to 21-13 with 6:15 remaining in the game.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 15 at Panthers

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Steelers offense during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 60

Steelers offense during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers defense during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 60

Steelers defense during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers offense during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 60

Steelers offense during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 60

Fans during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 60

Fans during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55), and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55), and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 60

\Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

But the Steelers ran down the clock from there, including Trubisky completing a huge third-and-14 pass to Diontae Johnson for 19 yards, and another on third-and-6 for 9 yards that allowed them to maintain possession of the ball and essentially run out the clock before Chris Boswell kicked a 50-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining in the game to make it 24-13.

Johnson had a season-high 10 receptions on 10 targets for 98 yards, with five of his catches coming on third down conversions.

"It was just them getting me in the right spots and believing that I'm going to get open and make the play," Johnson said. "It was just getting into that rhythm. You saw what I can do when I get in a rhythm."

The Panthers hit a pass to set up a 52-yard field goal from Pineiro that trimmed the lead to 24-16, but George Pickens recovered an onside kick to seal the win.

The Steelers scored on their first two possessions of the game.

Najee Harris churned out 34 yards on six carries on their opening possession after the Panthers went three-and-out, with Harris scoring on a 7-yard run to put the Steelers ahead 7-0.

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

The Panthers answered with a touchdown drive of their own, with Darnold tossing a 5-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore despite pressure that chased him from the pocket to his right.

But the Steelers answered that touchdown with another of their own, this time going 75 yards, with 38 of that coming on a pass from Trubisky to rookie George Pickens on third-and-4 from midfield. Rookie running back Jaylen Warren finished the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown run for his first career score to give the Steelers a 14-7 lead.

At that point, the Steelers had rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, while Trubisky had completed all six of his passes for 68 yards.

The Steelers produced six tackles for a loss in the game, with Larry Ogunjobi recording two of those to go along with five tackles and a quarterback hit. Heyward and Watt both had 1.5 sacks, while Highsmith's sack was his team-leading 11th of the season. Carolina had just 209 total yards of offense in the game.

Related Content

news

Steelers fall to Ravens, 16-14

Steelers turn the ball over three times, allow 215 rushing yards in loss

news

Steelers hold off Falcons, 19-16

Rushing attack continues to churn out yards as Steelers improve to 5-7

news

Steelers defeat Colts, 24-17

Steelers mount a fourth-quarter comeback for the win

news

Steelers fall to Bengals, 37-30

Perine scores three touchdowns as Steelers fall to 3-7

news

Steelers run past Saints, 20-10

Steelers rush for season-high 217 yards as they improve to 3-6

news

Steelers fall to Eagles, 35-13

Kenny Pickett sacked six times as Steelers head to bye week at 2-6

news

Steelers fall to Dolphins, 16-10

Pickett intercepted three times as Steelers fall to 2-5

news

Steelers defeat the Buccaneers, 20-18

Mitch Trubisky throws for 144 yards as the Steelers knock off Tampa Bay, Tom Brady

news

Steelers fall to Bills, 38-3

Kenny Pickett throws for 300 yards, but Josh Allen has 400 yards and four TD passes in win by the Bills

news

Steelers turn to Pickett, lose to the Jets, 24-20

Despite making the move to QB Kenny Pickett at halftime, Steelers fall to 1-3

news

Steelers fall to Browns, 29-17

Steelers drop Thursday Night Football road game in Cleveland

Advertising