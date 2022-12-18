Steelers defeat Panthers, 24-16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Leading Carolina just 14-7 at halftime Sunday here at Bank of America Stadium, the Steelers got the ball to open the second half looking to put some distance between themselves and the Panthers.

Little did they know they would put together an epic drive.

Starting at their own 9 because of a penalty on the kickoff, the Steelers strung together a 21-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to put the Panthers away, 24-16, here before a very pro-Pittsburgh crowd.

Mitch Trubisky, starting in place of injured starter Kenny Pickett, completed 6 of 7 passes for 54 yards during the drive, while the Steelers also rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries. Trubisky finished the drive, which gained 106 total yards thanks to a penalty, with a 1-yard touchdown run as the Steelers took nearly 12 minutes off the clock to go ahead 21-7.

"That's an impressive series right there," said tight end Zach Gentry. "It was really one of those things where you look up and you don't realize it was as long as it was. Taking that much time off the clock coming out in the second half was big time."

The 106 yards on one drive was the most by the Steelers on one possession since they had a 110-yard touchdown drive in a 2007 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Our 19th, 20th, 21st plays of that drive, I was tired," said Steelers right guard James Daniels. "But we knew they were tired too. They were subbing guys out. It felt good to finish that off with a touchdown."