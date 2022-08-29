Xtra Points

Steelers defeat Lions, 19-9

Aug 28, 2022 at 08:15 PM
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

Mitch Trubisky made his third start at quarterback, Najee Harris made his preseason debut at running back and the first-team defense feasted on a Detroit offense that went without starting quarterback Jared Goff.

The resulting 19-9 victory over the Lions on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium completed the Steelers' preseason at 3-0.

Rosters must be reduced to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The regular season opens on Sept. 11 at Cincinnati.

The Steelers opened the scoring on a 10-play, 58-yard drive in 6:14 that included a 38-yard completion to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, an 11-yard run by Harris and three offensive penalties.

Left offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. was called for holding on first-and-10 from the Lions' 14-yard line. Moore drew a second flag for holding on second-and-8 from the Detroit 12. And left guard Kevin Dotson was whistled for a false start on third-and-18 from the Lions' 22.

The Steelers eventually settled for a 45-yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell and a 3-0 lead with 3:22 left in the first quarter.

The defense set the table for the Steelers' next two scores, both field goals by Boswell.

Cornerback Cam Sutton's interception and 45-yard return to the Detroit 19 led to a 34-yard field goal by Boswell and a 6-0 lead with 12:32 left in the second quarter.

Inside linebackers Devin Bush and Myles Jack combined to stuff running back Justin Jackson for no gain when the Lions went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Detroit 25.

A second consecutive four-play scoring drive ended with a 38-yard field goal by Boswell and a 9-0 lead with 8:45 left in the first half.

The Steelers had as many first downs as field goals at that juncture.

Harris gained 10 yards on his first four carries, with two attempts resulting in tackles for a loss.

Trubisky was sacked on his first two passing attempts.

He found some rhythm on the Steelers' seventh possession and drove the two-minute offense 92 yards on 10 plays in 1:20 for the game's first touchdown.

Trubisky hit wide receiver George Pickens for 22 yards and tight end Pat Freiermuth for 32 on a march that overcame a holding penalty against right offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor and finished on a 6-yard slant to wide receiver Steven Sims. Boswell's extra point gave the Steelers a 16-point advantage 14 seconds before halftime.

Trubisky finished the first half with 15 completions on 19 attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown.

No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett took over at quarterback at the start of the third quarter.

GAME PHOTOS: Preseason Week 3 vs. Lions

Game action photos from the Week 3 preseason game vs. the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Hamilcar Rashed (46) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Hamilcar Rashed (46) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) , Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) , Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 96

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason gae between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during a preseason gae between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ps39, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 96

\ps39, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh
52 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels (78), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10), and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ps24\during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 96

\ps24\during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
\ps39\during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 96

\ps39\during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Derrek Tuszka (48) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 96

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22),Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22),Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69), Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chaz Green (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chaz Green (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trent Scott (64), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77), Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chaz Green (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trent Scott (64), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle John Leglue (77), Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chaz Green (74) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 96

Fans during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Steele (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Steele (26) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Donovan Jeter (66) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 96

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
His first series ended with a punt on which outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka took over as the long-snapper.

The Lions got on the scoreboard on a 36-yard field goal by kicker Austin Seibert that concluded an eight-play, 68-yard drive in 2:39 with 10:01 left in the third quarter.

Pickett responded by hitting wide receiver Miles Boykin for 29 yards to the Lions' 11 but Boswell's 29-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

He bounced back with a 54-yard effort that ended a 12-play, 44-yard drive in 5:26 that re-established a 16-point lead for the Steelers at 19-3 with 12:59 left in the fourth quarter.

The Lions scored their lone touchdown with 30 seconds remaining on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Blough to wide receiver Quintez Cephus (Blough's pass fell incomplete on an attempted two-point conversion).

The Lions recovered the subsequent onside kick but were unable to score again.

Pickett finished 10-for-14 passing for 90 yards.

Mason Rudolph entered at quarterback after the defense stopped the Lions on fourth-and-goal from the 7 with 7:06 left in the fourth.

Johnson sustained a shoulder injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited in the second quarter (knee). Watt was back on the sideline in the second half.

Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) was hurt in the third quarter and didn't return. He came back to the sideline in a sling.

