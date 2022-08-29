Steelers defeat Lions, 19-9

His first series ended with a punt on which outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka took over as the long-snapper.

The Lions got on the scoreboard on a 36-yard field goal by kicker Austin Seibert that concluded an eight-play, 68-yard drive in 2:39 with 10:01 left in the third quarter.

Pickett responded by hitting wide receiver Miles Boykin for 29 yards to the Lions' 11 but Boswell's 29-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

He bounced back with a 54-yard effort that ended a 12-play, 44-yard drive in 5:26 that re-established a 16-point lead for the Steelers at 19-3 with 12:59 left in the fourth quarter.

The Lions scored their lone touchdown with 30 seconds remaining on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Blough to wide receiver Quintez Cephus (Blough's pass fell incomplete on an attempted two-point conversion).

The Lions recovered the subsequent onside kick but were unable to score again.

Pickett finished 10-for-14 passing for 90 yards.

Mason Rudolph entered at quarterback after the defense stopped the Lions on fourth-and-goal from the 7 with 7:06 left in the fourth.

Johnson sustained a shoulder injury in the first quarter and did not return.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited in the second quarter (knee). Watt was back on the sideline in the second half.