Steelers defeat Jaguars, 16-15

Pickett went 4-for-4 for 63 yards on the five-play, 63-yard march in 42 seconds, not including a clock-stopping spike.

Pass-rushers Travon Walker, the No. 1-overall pick in last April' draft, and Josh Allen were among the five starters Jacksonville had on defense.

Pickett hit Johnson for an apparent 11-yard touchdown one snap prior to finding Snell, but the play was wiped out by offsetting penalties.

Pickett finished 6-for-7 passing for 76 yards, one touchdown and a passer rating of 151.5.

Rudolph began the second half at quarterback for the Steelers.

He was flagged for intentional grounding after getting pressured by defensive end Dawuane Smoot in the end zone with 9:15 left in the third quarter. The safety gave Jacksonville an 8-7 lead.

The Jaguars increased their lead to 15-7 on a third-and-goal, 4-yard scramble by quarterback C.J. Beathard and a Santos extra point with 12:17 left in the fourth. Jacksonville had taken over at the Jaguars' 48 after wide receiver Gunner Olszewski lost a fumble on a wide receiver-sweep on fourth-and-1 from the 45 (a holding penalty against tight end Kevin Rader was declined).

Jacksonville opened the scoring on a 53-yard field goal by Santoso with 2:16 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive covered 37 yards on 10 plays in 5:50.

Santoso connected again, this time from 25 yards out, for a 6-0 Jaguars' lead with 6:06 left in the second. The Jaguars moved 82 yards on 15 plays in 8:02 against a defense that had begun to substitute (free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker T.J. Watt were no longer in the game).

Each team missed a field goal on its first possession.

Boswell hit the left upright on a 53-yard attempt and Santoso missed wide right from 51 yards away.

Kicker Nick Sciba's 38-yard field goal with 6:20 left in the fourth capped an 11-play, 46-yard drive in 5:57 and brought the Steelers to within five at 15-10.

The first-team offense for the Steelers, with the exception of running back Najee Harris, who was replaced by Snell, and the continued rotation at left guard.

Kendrick Green started at left guard but was replaced by Kevin Dotson at the outset of the next two possessions. The two took turns throughout the first half.

The Steelers opened minus two defensive starters, defensive tackle Cam Heyward and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Outside linebacker Genard Avery started the first two defensive series for Highsmith and defensive end Chris Wormley played for Heyward in the base defense.

Trubisky completed five of eight passes for 60 yards in three series.