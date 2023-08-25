Steelers defeat Falcons, 24-0

ATLANTA – It was a perfect ending to a perfect preseason for the Steelers.

They not only went 3-0, winning all of their games in convincing fashion, the first-team offense added two more touchdown drives to its ledger, making that group 5-for-5 scoring touchdowns in the warmup for the 2023 season.

And, oh by the way, the Steelers made it through the process without a major injury to a front-line player, perhaps the most significant part of that equation.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren capped off the two possessions in which the first-team offense was on the field Thursday night with touchdown runs, as the Steelers made short work of the Atlanta Falcons here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 24-0, to close out their preseason.

Kenny Pickett completed all four of his passes in this game for 86 yards to help set up the touchdown runs by Harris and Warren.

That left Pickett at 13 of 15 for 199 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason, a passer rating of a perfect 158.3.

Even though Atlanta didn't play any of their starters, the Steelers felt it was important to perform well.

"It was solidifying the preseason and finishing strong," said Pickett. "Going out there and putting points on the board was really our goal. We went 2-for-2 in touchdowns, so that's a really good sign."

Pickett connected with Diontae Johnson for a 33-yard gain on third-and-5, hitting Johnson down the left sideline, then completed a 35-yard pass to George Pickens down the right sideline to the Atlanta 1 to set up Harris' score to cap off a 92-yard drive.

The catch was what has become vintage Pickens, as he reached above cornerback Natrone Brooks to haul in the pass while contorting his body to keep his feet in bounds.

The Steelers defense got a three-and-out on the ensuing Atlanta possession, as T.J. Watt – seeing limited duty – picked up a second-down sack to put the Falcons further behind the chains after Elandon Roberts had a 4-yard tackle for a loss on first down.

Calvin Austin III returned the ensuing punt 21 yards to the Atlanta 29, and Pickett and company made quick work of the Falcons again. He connected with Harris for a 16-yard gain on a screen, and Harris then gained 5 yards to put the ball at the Atlanta 8.

Warren then scored through a giant hole on the right side of the line to make it 14-0.

As it has throughout this preseason, the offense, defense and special teams all worked hand in hand.

"That's how it's supposed to work," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "We're supposed to stop them so the offense can get good field position. The offense does what they do and goes down there and scores. Overall, it was a team win, all three phases did well."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had seen enough of his first-team offense at that point and subbed in his second unit.

It fared nearly as well, as the defense got another three-and-out and Mitch Trubisky led a pair of scoring drives, the first two set up a 38-yard Chris Boswell field goal at the end of the first quarter, the second a 5-yard touchdown run by Anthony McFarland that made it 24-0.

At that point, the Steelers had outgained the Falcons 220-8 in total yards. They held a 253-55 advantage over Atlanta in total yards in the first half.

The Falcons finally put together a sustained drive to open the second half, but cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and linebacker Mark Robinson forced a Carlos Washington fumble at the Pittsburgh 5 that safety Kenny Robinson scooped up to end the Atlanta threat and preserve the shutout even though it came against Atlanta's backups.

"It doesn't matter," said Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson, a 13-year veteran. "They're pros. That's their fault they didn't have their guys out there. This is my first preseason shutout and second of my career. I had one against the Giants in maybe 2020 or maybe (2019). That was pretty awesome. Anytime a defense can get a shutout, that's always rewarding because that's something you always shoot for, keeping guys out of the end zone, and that's what we were able to do."

Watt, Roberts, Toby Ndukwe, Quincy Roche and rookie Nick Herbig had sacks for the Steelers. Herbig's sack gave the fourth-round draft pick a team-best 3.5 in the preseason, while Roche's sack forced a fumble the Steelers recovered just before the two-minute warning.