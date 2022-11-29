Steelers defeat Colts, 24-17

The Colts got an 89-yard kickoff return from Dallis Flowers to the Pittsburgh 19, with Connor Heyward tripping him up to save a touchdown, but Taylor scored on a 2-yard run to cut the Steelers' lead to 16-10.

"They got momentum with that kickoff," said Tomlin. "They were able to put that ball in the end zone, and so you've got to turn that tide. That's professional football. That's just part of it."

The Steelers then failed to pick up a first down on their next possession, punting the ball back to the Colts.

Indianapolis drove to the Pittsburgh 1, aided by Cam Sutton jumping offside on a field goal attempt and then Minkah Fitzpatrick being called for pass interference in the end zone. But Taylor mishandled a handoff from Ryan, and Chris Wormley wrestled the ball away from Ryan in the backfield to turn the Colts away.

"I've got to get that ball when it's me and a quarterback," said Wormley. "I don't get that ball, I might have to retire. That was a big play."

The Steelers, however, were unable to pick up a first down once again, punting the ball back to the Colts again. And this time, the Colts took advantage, going 55 yards in six plays to score on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Michael Pittman to take a 17-16 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the third quarter, setting the stage for the comeback.