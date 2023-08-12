Steelers defeat Buccaneers, 27-17

Taking over at the Pittsburgh 32 with 1:10 left in the half, Rudolph hit passes of 14 and 24 yards to Olszewski and Connor Heyward, respectively, then scrambled for 15 yards to set up a 30-yard BT Potter field goal as time expired and a 17-7 Steelers lead.

Rudolph then directed another field goal drive to open the second half, with Calvin Austin drawing a 38-yard pass interference penalty on the first play from scrimmage to help set up a 43-yard field goal from Potter to make it 20-7.

After another Tampa Bay punt – aided by a second-down sack by rookie Nick Herbig, who had 1.5 in the game – Rudolph put the Steelers ahead 27-7 with a 67-yard touchdown pass down the sideline on a go route to Calvin Austin midway through the third quarter.

Austin, a fourth-round draft pick who missed all of last season with a foot injury, had two receptions for 73 yards and two carries for 23 yards in his first career preseason game.

Rudolph completed 7 of 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, while Trubisky was 1 of 4 for 10 yards and an interception.