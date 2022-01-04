Steelers defeat Browns 26-14

Roethlisberger finished the first quarter with seven completions in 12 attempts for 19 yards. Two of his first four connections lost yardage, a toss to tight end Pat Freiermuth for a loss of 4 and a hookup with Harris that lost 2.

The touchdown pass to Johnson capped a 10-play, 66-yard drive in 4:14.

Boswell's extra point gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead with 10:39 left in the first half.

The drive was extended by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for throwing wide receiver Chase Claypool's shoe after a pass to Claypool on third-and-10 from the Browns' 36 had gained 3 yards.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted Mayfield at the Cleveland 43 with 7:03 remaining before the break.

Witherspoon produced his team-leading third interception in his ninth appearance with the Steelers this season.

The Steelers turned the turnover into a 22-yard field goal by Boswell that finished off an 11-play, 39-yard drive in 4:01 for a 10-0 lead with 3:02 left in the first half.

The Browns' No. 3 rushing attack was held to 50 yards on nine carries, one a 32-yard burst by running back Nick Chubb, in the first two quarters.

Cleveland finished with 93 yards on 20 carries on the ground.

Mayfield completed four of 15 passes for 58 yards and was sacked twice, both times by Watt and both times on a third down, in the first 30 minutes.

He added a third on the night and pushed his season total to 20.5 on a third down in the third quarter. That made Watt the 12th player in NFL history to amass 20 sacks in a season.

Harris rushed 13 times for 71 yards in the first half.