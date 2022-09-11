Steelers defeat Bengals, 23-20 in OT

Cincinnati's game-tying drive began at the Bengals' 40 with 1:27 left in the fourth.

The Bengals cut an 11-point halftime deficit to three at 17-14 with a nine-play, 46-yard drive in 5:44 that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to wide receiver Tyler Boyd and a two-point conversion pass from Burrow to wide receiver Mike Thomas with 4:41 left in the third quarter.

The Steelers responded with a seven-play, 15-yard drive in 2:08 that delivered a 48-yard field goal from Boswell and a 20-14 lead with 11:13 left in the fourth.

The short-field possession was set up by a 20-yard punt return by wide receiver Gunner Olszewski to the Bengals' 45.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon ended Cincinnati's next drive with the Steelers' fourth interception, a theft of a Burrow pass intended for wide receiver Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-6 from the Steelers' 36.

The subsequent Bengals' possession reached the Steelers 1 and came down to fourth-and-goal from the 1 on the first snap inside the two-minute warning.

Burrow's pass into the end zone for Chase was deflected by Sutton and fell incomplete.