Steelers defeat Bengals, 16-10

Making his first career start, Browning, who has been in the NFL since 2019, threw for 227 yards, but the Bengals (5-6) couldn't run the football, gaining just 25 yards on the ground.

The Steelers (7-4) sacked him four times, including two by T.J. Watt, who became the second-fastest player in NFL history to record 90 sacks in his career. Watt reached that total in 97 career games. Reggie White did it in 82 games.

Cam Heyward also recorded a sack on Browning, giving him 13.5 sacks in his career against the Bengals, the most for any opponent in Cincinnati's history.

Despite that advantage in yardage and on defense, the Steelers had issues punching the ball into the end zone.

The Steelers were on the move on their second possession after driving to the Cincinnati 43 on their opening series. But Diontae Johnson was ruled to not have maintained possession of the football through the ground on what would have been a 15-yard touchdown pass despite taking three steps with the ball in his hands before being taken to the ground. Then, one play later on third-and-2, Jaylen Warren fumbled and cornerback D.J. Turner recovered the loose ball, returning it to the Cincinnati 39 to turn the Steelers away.

The Steelers forced a punt, but got the ball back at their own 11. Najee Harris had a 20-yard bruising run, getting caught in a scrum after a 5-yard gain, but continuing to churn his legs, and Pickett connected with Johnson on a 39-yard pass down the sideline to set up a 41-yard Chris Boswell field goal.