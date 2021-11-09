Steelers defeat Bears, 29-27

The Steelers' response was a four-play, 39-yard drive, 30 yards of which were awarded on a pass interference penalty against cornerback Jaylon Johnson, that resulted in a 54-yard field goal by Boswell for a 23-13 lead with 11:52 left in regulation.

Down by two touchdowns early, the Bears initially made it a one-score game with a 10-play, 89-yard drive in 7:43 that culminated with a 22-yard field goal by Santos for a 14-6 deficit midway through the third.

A 50-yard completion from Fields to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Steelers' 14 was challenged by the Steelers but upheld. The Bears reached the Steelers' 4 but lost 15 yards on a penalty for a low block against guard James Daniles on outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

The Bears first got on the scoreboard with a 12-play, 52-yard drive in 4:32 that resulted in a 30-yard field goal by Santos that pulled the visitors to within 14-3 with 15 seconds remaining prior to halftime.

The possession was extended on an encroachment penalty on defensive tackle Cam Heyward prior to a fourth-and-1 snap from the Chicago 45-yard line. The Bears eventually established a first-and-goal at the Steelers' 10 but ultimately settled for three.

The Steelers struck first on their first possession with a six-play, 59-yard, touchdown drive in 3:20.