Steelers defeat Bears, 29-27

The streaks continue.
The Steelers extended their winning streak this season to four consecutive games and their home winning streak on Monday Night Football to 19 in a row with a 29-27 decision over the Bears at Heinz Field.
The Steelers improved to 5-3.
The Bears fell to 3-6.
The issue was in doubt until the final seconds.
Quarterback Justin Fields engineered a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in 1:06 that ended on a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter.
Kicker Cairo Santos' extra point gave the Bears their first lead of the night, at 27-26.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger marched the Steelers back on a possession that began with 1:46 left in the fourth.
Roethlisberger went 4-for-5 passing for 51 yards, with the only incompletion a clock-stopping spike, and drove the ball to the Bears' 23-yard line.
From there, kicker Chris Boswell connected on a 40-yard field goal for a 29-27 lead with 26 seconds remaining.
The Bears reached the Steelers' 47 on the game's final possession, but Santos' last-play, 65-yard field goal attempt fell short.
The Bears pulled to within three with 6:31 left in the fourth when linebacker Caleb Johnson forced wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to fumble on a punt return. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson's 25-yard scoop and score and Santos' extra point sliced the Steelers' lead to 23-20.
The Steelers' subsequent possession was extended when Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh, who played for the Steelers last season, was called for taunting after sacking Roethlisberger on third-and-8 from the Bears' 47.
The penalty advanced the ball to the Bears' 39 with 3:16 left in the fourth.
The Steelers took advantage of the fresh set of downs and converted a 52-yard field goal by Boswell that upped their lead to six at 26-20 with just under three minutes left.
A 42-yard completion from Roethlisberger to wide receiver James Washington to the Bears' 33 helped the Steelers re-establish some separation after the Bears had pulled to within eight midway through the third quarter.
What ended up as a nine-play, 75-yard drive in 5:35 was finished off on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to tight end Pat Freiermuth on third-and-8 from the Chicago 10. Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor was called for pass interference on the play. The Steelers declined the penalty and accepted Freiermuth's second touchdown reception of the night.
Boswell missed the extra point, which kept the Steelers' lead at 20-6 with 2:08 left in the quarter.
The Bears countered with a six-play, 82-yard drive in 2:51 and pulled within a touchdown at 20-13 with 14:17 left in the fourth. Fields had completions of 20 yards to Mooney and 28 yards to tight end Jimmy Graham on the march, which ended on a 15-yard run by Mooney after a handoff from running back David Montgomery, who was lined up as a Wild Cat QB.
Santos' extra point drew Chicago within seven.
The Steelers' response was a four-play, 39-yard drive, 30 yards of which were awarded on a pass interference penalty against cornerback Jaylon Johnson, that resulted in a 54-yard field goal by Boswell for a 23-13 lead with 11:52 left in regulation.
Down by two touchdowns early, the Bears initially made it a one-score game with a 10-play, 89-yard drive in 7:43 that culminated with a 22-yard field goal by Santos for a 14-6 deficit midway through the third.
A 50-yard completion from Fields to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Steelers' 14 was challenged by the Steelers but upheld. The Bears reached the Steelers' 4 but lost 15 yards on a penalty for a low block against guard James Daniles on outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
The Bears first got on the scoreboard with a 12-play, 52-yard drive in 4:32 that resulted in a 30-yard field goal by Santos that pulled the visitors to within 14-3 with 15 seconds remaining prior to halftime.
The possession was extended on an encroachment penalty on defensive tackle Cam Heyward prior to a fourth-and-1 snap from the Chicago 45-yard line. The Bears eventually established a first-and-goal at the Steelers' 10 but ultimately settled for three.
The Steelers struck first on their first possession with a six-play, 59-yard, touchdown drive in 3:20.
Running back Najee Harris finished it off with a 10-yard run and Boswell's extra point gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead with 9:42 left in the opening quarter.
The big play was a 26-yard connection to the Bears' 25 from Roethlisberger to wide receiver Chase Claypool on third-and-7 from the Steelers' 49.
Washington took a sweep 12 yards to the Bears' 10 prior to Harris' touchdown.
An interception by Heyward positioned the Steelers to extend their lead.
Heyward deflected a pass thrown by Fields on second-and-11 from the Bears' 42 and was able to collect the carom off of a Chicago offensive lineman at the Bears' 36.
The offense responded with a nine-play, 36-yard touchdown drive in 3:41 that was capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Freiermuth.
Harris got stuffed for no gain on third-and-1 from the Bears' 27 but was able to extend the drive with a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-1.
Roethlisberger found Freiermuth on third-and-goal from the Bears' 4.
Boswell's PAT upped the Steelers' lead to 14-0 with 13:22 left in the second quarter.
Watt's two sacks in the first half upped his count this season to 10.5 and his career total to 60 in 69 games.
Only Reggie White (50 games), J.J. Watt (66) and Derrick Thomas (67) required fewer games to reach 60 sacks in NFL history.