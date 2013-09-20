Steelers cooking up something special

Sep 20, 2013 at 09:20 AM

If there is one thing football players love to do it's eat, but on Friday they turned the tables and became chefs for a little while, cooking for women who are survivors or are going through breast cancer treatment.

"This is awesome, just to be out here supporting the survivors," said punter Zoltan Mesko. "It's a great experience for us. We're happy to help in any way we can."

Mesko, along with Kelvin Beachum, Chris Carter, Ramon Foster and Isaiah Green helped prepare a meal at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC's "Cooking and Eating for a Healthy Life" class as a part of the team and NFL's commitment to breast cancer awareness.

"This was so awesome and makes you feel so special knowing there are people out there who do care and support you through what you are going through," said Beth Anne Crawford, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in August and attending with her sister who is also a survivor. "Hats off to the Steelers for stepping up to make us more aware and showing compassion and care for people in the community who are going through things."

Foster, who said he was the best chef among the group, got a huge cheer from the ladies after putting the finishing touch on chocolate tofu mousse.

"I had a ball," said Foster. "It's always been fun for me to cook. I do a lot of cooking at home. When they asked me to put it on public display it's always fun."

Foster also understands the serious side of it, knowing the cooking tips being offered will help the survivors as they move forward in life.

"It's good to see people who have beaten certain things in their lives," said Foster. "It's important to give back at something like this."

In addition to the mousse, the menu include peach berry sangria, lobster and asparagus salad, roasted tomato and sweet pepper quesadilla, and Thai barbecue chicken and orange broccoli stir-fry.

"It's awesome being here, fraternizing with the people and seeing what they are going through and having a good time with true Steelers fans," said Carter. "It's exciting. I am learning a little something. There is some good stuff I am going to try when I get home. We are all having a good time."

The cooking class was very personal for Carter and Mesko, who have family members who have battled the disease. Carter's aunt, cousin and grandmother are survivors, while Mesko's mother had a scare with it, but his grandmother passed away from the disease over a year ago.

"We're here to promote a healthy diet and do the things we can to prevent this heartache from happening," said Mesko, wearing a Steelers breast cancer awareness t-shirt and hat. "At the same time we are promoting the will to fight. That's where it comes from, the effort and that is how progress is made with this disease.

"It hits home to me. It's great to see the NFL take this type of approach. To see our mother's taken care of is awesome. I like wearing the pink, wearing the emblem and what it stands for. What we do in the community with this logo it's amazing to be a part of it."

Foster_cooking_Class.JPG
Mesko_Cooking_Class.JPG
Green_Cooking_Class.JPG
beachum_Carter_Cooking_Class.JPG
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Community Corner: Making a wish come true

Follow for all of the latest Steelers in the community happenings

news

Heyward spreading kindness all week

Cameron Heyward concluded 'Cam's Kindness Week' when he presented a check to Pittsburgh's Girls Flag Football

news

Honoring those who make Pittsburgh special

The annual Art Rooney Award Dinner was held at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday evening

news

A race for a reason

The annual Steelers Run and Walk has benefits far beyond the obvious

news

Heyward helps to sack hunger

Cameron Heyward worked in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help sack childhood hunger

news

Bleier gives back to local veterans

Rocky Bleier and the Veterans Leadership Program presented vehicles to two local veterans

news

Football tournament helps celebrate Juneteenth

The Steelers were a part of the Juneteenth Open Invitation Flag Football Tournament

news

Coming together to lead the way

Steelers rookies took part in a program for the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative on Friday

news

Taking flight to save animals

Derrek Tuszka is combining two of his passions to help the Pittsburgh community

news

Heyward keeps it in perspective

Cameron Heyward brought laughter and tears during his commencement address at Carlow University

news

A birthday bash like no other

Cameron Heyward used his birthday to celebrate others

news

Dobbs launches ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation

Joshua Dobbs announced the launch of the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation

Advertising