Steelers continue to make a difference

The Steelers announced the third donation to their Social Justice Fund for 2021, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.

The Urban Impact Foundation will receive a total of $29,400 after player donations and a matching contribution from the team. It includes donations from defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, guard B.J. Finney, linebacker Alex Highsmith, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., guard Malcolm Pridgeon and offensive lineman John Leglue.

Urban Impact Foundation, which has a strong focus on sports being a safe haven for kids, invests in the lives of at-risk children and their families. During the global pandemic, the organization has shifted its focus, offering online resources, food delivery, basic necessities, and school supplies to serve students' and families' highest needs.

"We are so thankful for the spectacular honor of being part of the Social Justice Fund," said Pastor Ed Glover, Executive Director of Urban Impact. "Thank you, players and Steelers organization for this honor. This gift will make it possible to continue to impact thousands of children and youth on the northside of Pittsburgh through Urban Impact."

In 2018, the National Football League announced that each NFL team would match player contributions up to $250,000 annually, for the purposes of establishing a fund to support community improvement, social justice and law enforcement relationships.