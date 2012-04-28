draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers Complete 2012 NFL Draft With Nine Selections

Apr 28, 2012 at 02:58 PM

The Steelers added nine draft picks as well as agreeing to terms with 12 rookie free agents following the 2012 NFL Draft, the team announced today. The 21 rookies will participate in the team's rookie minicamp next weekend, which runs Friday through Sunday, May 4-6.

The Steelers' 2012 draftees include offensive guard David DeCastro (1st round; 24th overall), offensive tackle Mike Adams (2nd; 56th), linebacker Sean Spence (3rd; 86th), defensive tackle Alameda Ta'amu (4th; 109th), running back Chris Rainey (5th, 159th), wide receiver Toney Clemons (7th a; 231st), tight end David Paulson (7th b; 240th), cornerback Terrence Frederick (7th c; 246th) and offensive guard Kelvin Beachum (7th d; 248th).

The 12 undrafted rookies include punter Drew Butler (Georgia), cornerback Terry Carter (La. Tech), wide receiver Connor Dixon (Duquesne), safety Robert Golden (Arizona), defensive end Ikponmwosa Igbinosun (Southern Connecticut State), center/guard Ryan Lee (Furman), linebacker Brandon Lindsey (Pitt), wide receiver Marquis Maze (Alabama), kicker Grant Ressel (Missouri), linebacker Adrian Robinson (Temple), offensive tackle Desmond Stapleton (Rutgers) and defensive end Jake Stoller (Yale).

Following is a list of the Steelers 2012 draft picks and rookie free agents:

Pittsburgh Steelers 2012 Draft Picks

Rnd.No.inRnd.OverallPlayerPos.Ht.Wt.AgeCollege
12424David
DeCastro		OG6-531622Stanford
22456Mike
Adams		OT6-732322Ohio St.
32386Sean
Spence		LB5-1123121Miami (FL)
414109Alameda
Ta'amu		DT6-234821Washington
524159Chris
Rainey		RB5-818024Florida
7a24231Toney
Clemons		WR6-221023Colorado
7b33240David
Paulson		TE6-324623Oregon
7c39246Terrence
Frederick		CB5-1018722Texas A&M
7d*41248Kelvin
Beachum		OG6-330322SMU

*Acquired 14th pick (109th overall) in the 4th round via a trade with the Washington Redskins. The Steelers traded their original fourth-round selection (119th overall) and sixth-round selection (193rd overall) in return for the 109th overall pick.

**Received 33rd, 39th and 41st picks in 7th round (240th, 246th and 248th overall) as compensatory picks from the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2012 Rookie Free Agents

PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.College
Drew ButlerP6-1204Georgia
Terry CarterCB5-10184La. Tech
Connor DixonWR6-5222Duquesne
Robert GoldenS5-11202Arizona
Ikponmwosa IgbinosunDE6-4288Southern Connecticut St.
Ryan LeeC/G6-3308Furman
Brandon LindseyLB6-2254Pitt
Marquis MazeWR5-8186Alabama
Grant ResselK6-1190Missouri
Adrian RobinsonLB6-1250Temple
Desmond StapletonOT6-5301Rutgers
Jake StollerDE6-3284Yale

