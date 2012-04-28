Steelers Complete 2012 NFL Draft With Nine Selections

The Steelers added nine draft picks as well as agreeing to terms with 12 rookie free agents following the 2012 NFL Draft, the team announced today. The 21 rookies will participate in the team's rookie minicamp next weekend, which runs Friday through Sunday, May 4-6.

The Steelers' 2012 draftees include offensive guard David DeCastro (1st round; 24th overall), offensive tackle Mike Adams (2nd; 56th), linebacker Sean Spence (3rd; 86th), defensive tackle Alameda Ta'amu (4th; 109th), running back Chris Rainey (5th, 159th), wide receiver Toney Clemons (7th a; 231st), tight end David Paulson (7th b; 240th), cornerback Terrence Frederick (7th c; 246th) and offensive guard Kelvin Beachum (7th d; 248th).

The 12 undrafted rookies include punter Drew Butler (Georgia), cornerback Terry Carter (La. Tech), wide receiver Connor Dixon (Duquesne), safety Robert Golden (Arizona), defensive end Ikponmwosa Igbinosun (Southern Connecticut State), center/guard Ryan Lee (Furman), linebacker Brandon Lindsey (Pitt), wide receiver Marquis Maze (Alabama), kicker Grant Ressel (Missouri), linebacker Adrian Robinson (Temple), offensive tackle Desmond Stapleton (Rutgers) and defensive end Jake Stoller (Yale).

Following is a list of the Steelers 2012 draft picks and rookie free agents:

Pittsburgh Steelers 2012 Draft Picks Rnd. No.inRnd. Overall Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Age College 1 24 24 David

DeCastro OG 6-5 316 22 Stanford 2 24 56 Mike

Adams OT 6-7 323 22 Ohio St. 3 23 86 Sean

Spence LB 5-11 231 21 Miami (FL) 4 14 109 Alameda

Ta'amu DT 6-2 348 21 Washington 5 24 159 Chris

Rainey RB 5-8 180 24 Florida 7a 24 231 Toney

Clemons WR 6-2 210 23 Colorado 7b 33 240 David

Paulson TE 6-3 246 23 Oregon 7c 39 246 Terrence

Frederick CB 5-10 187 22 Texas A&M 7d* 41 248 Kelvin

Beachum OG 6-3 303 22 SMU

*Acquired 14th pick (109th overall) in the 4th round via a trade with the Washington Redskins. The Steelers traded their original fourth-round selection (119th overall) and sixth-round selection (193rd overall) in return for the 109th overall pick.

**Received 33rd, 39th and 41st picks in 7th round (240th, 246th and 248th overall) as compensatory picks from the NFL.