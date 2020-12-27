Steelers comeback to defeat Colts, 28-24

A 5-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to tight end Eric Ebron and Wright's extra point drew the Steelers to within 24-21 with 14:52 left in the fourth. The five-play, 74-yard drive in 1:51 followed a second consecutive three-and-out series induced by the Steelers' defense.

The Steelers closed to within 10 at 24-14 on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who made a diving catch in the end zone, and Wright's extra point, with 3:16 left in the third quarter. The one-play drive followed a three-and-out on an Indianapolis possession that began at the Colts' 2-yard line after the Steelers turned the ball over on downs.

The Colts increased their 14-point halftime advantage to 24-7 on a 28-yard field goal by kicker Rodrigo Blankenship with 9:23 left in the third. A 10-play, 65-yard drive that opened the second half was stopped short of the end zone on a sack by Tuitt on third-and-3 from the Steelers' 7.

Indianapolis built a two-touchdown lead on a 42-yard scoring strike from Rivers to Pascal with 4:02 left in the second quarter. The possession began at the Steelers' 43 after a 22-yard punt return by running back Nyheim Hines and a 10-yard penalty for an illegal block on Steelers cornerback Justin Layne. Blankenship's extra point gave the visitors a 21-7 cushion.

The Steelers got on the scoreboard on a plunge by running back James Conner on third-and-goal from the Colts' 1 with 13:47 left in the second quarter. Wright's extra point tied the game at 7-7.

The touchdown was set up by a sack and forced fumble by Watt and cornerback Mike Hilton's fumble recovery and 14-yard return to the Indianapolis 3.

The Colts responded with a 12-play, 85-yard drive in 7:12 that re-established an Indianapolis lead at 14-7. Rivers was 4-for-5 passing for 64 yards and the Colts ran seven times for 21 yards on the march, which ended on a 1-yard burst by running back Jonathan Taylor. Blankenship converted for a seven-point Colts' advantage.