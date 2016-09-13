Steelers Color Rush 2016

Sep 13, 2016 at 01:55 AM
ColorRush_CP_900x600.jpg

[ ORDER YOUR JERSEY NOW ](https://shop.steelers.com/color-rush-jerseys?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utmcampaign=color rush launch&utmcontent=button)

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25, and while red and green might be the color of the day, the Steelers will be the men in black.

This will be the first time the Steelers have worn all black uniforms, an image of which was just unveiled by the team on Tuesday.

>>> Get Your [Antonio Brown](https://shop.steelers.com/pittsburgh-steelers-nike-84-antonio-brown-limited-color-rush-jersey?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utmcampaign=color rush launch&utmcontent=ab), [Ben Roethlisberger](https://shop.steelers.com/pittsburgh-steelers-nike-7-ben-roethlisberger-limited-color-rush-jersey?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utmcampaign=color rush launch&utmcontent=ben) & more [Color Rush Jerseys](https://shop.steelers.com/color-rush-jerseys?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utmcampaign=color rush launch&utmcontent=hyperlink)!

"It will be something different," said Team President Art Rooney II in August. "The first time we have worn black pants. It will be an all black uniform with gold numbers. I think our fans will enjoy it. It's something different. It's going to be interesting to see how it goes."

The Color Rush uniforms, designed by Nike, are monochromatic uniforms to be featured for the most part on Thursday Night Football this season, but with Steelers-Ravens being one of only two Christmas Day games, the decision was made to wear them that day.

"We haven't had a home game on Christmas in my memory," said Rooney. "It will be unique, special. This will add a little more excitement to what I am sure will be an exciting day."

ColorRush_Article_900x600.jpg

PHOTOS: Steelers' Color Rush 2016 uniform

A look at the Color Rush uniform the Steelers will wear on Christmas Day vs. the Ravens.

