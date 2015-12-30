Steelers close out regular season in Cleveland

PITTSBURGH -** The Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 30-9 at Heinz Field. The win marked the 12th straight home victory vs. Cleveland, the second-longest active home winning streak against a single opponent in the NFL.

QB Ben Roethlisberger entered the game in the first quarter after QB Landry Jones left the game due to an ankle injury.

Roethlisberger threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns. The 379 passing yards are the most in NFL history for a quarterback that did not start the game.

K Chris Boswell connected on a 24-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 3-0 lead. Browns' K Travis Coons tied the game with his 23-yard field goal. Boswell made a 34-yarder near the end of the first quarter to give Pittsburgh a 6-3 advantage.

With less than four minutes to go in the second quarter, Roethlisberger threw a four-yard touchown to WR Antonio Brown. The Steelers' defense forced a turnovers on the Browns' next drive. Roethlisberger then threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to WR Martavis Bryant to give the Steel- ers a 21-3 lead at halftime.

Boswell made a 25-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 24-3. Cleveland scored its lone touchdown of the game on QB Johnny Manziel's seven-yard pass to TE Gary Barnidge.

On Pittsburgh's ensuing drive, Roethlisberger threw a 56- yard touchdown to Brown to lift the Steelers to a 30-9 victory over the Browns.

The Steelers' defense had a season-high six sacks and held the Browns to just 15 rushing yards.

GAME SUMMARY

Browns(2-8) 3 0 0 6 9 STEELERS(6-4) 6 15 3 6 30

TEAM Q TIME PLAY DRIVE SCORE PIT 1 10:59 Boswell 24 yd. FG 4-6; 1:27 3-0 CLE 1 8:06 Coons 23 yd. FG 7-67; 2:53 3-3 PIT 1 4:45 Boswell 34 yd. FG 9-64; 3:21 6-3 PIT 2 3:27 Brown 4 yd. pass from Roethlisberger (Pass to Brown) 8-92; 3:49 14-3 PIT 2 0:37 Bryant 32 yd. pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick) 2-47; 0:28 21-3 PIT 3 8:33 Boswell 25 yd. FG 6-80; 1:38 24-3 CLE 4 12:28 Barnidge 7 yd. pass from Manziel (Kick failed) 2-11; 0:46 24-9 PIT 4 9:02 Brown 56 yd. pass from Roethlisberger (Kick failed) 7-80; 3:21 30-9

PIT-CLE SERIES HIGHS

Passing Yards

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger - 417 (10/18/2009)

Browns: Bernie Kosar - 414 (11/23/1986)

Rushing Yards

Steelers: Willie Parker - 223 (12/7/2006)

Browns: Jim Brown - 175 (10/5/1963)