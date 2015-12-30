Steelers close out regular season in Cleveland

Dec 30, 2015 at 05:00 AM

STEELERS-BROWNS SERIES HISTORY
**

PHOTOS: Steelers-Browns Statistical Leaders

Here is a look at the statistical leaders for the both the Steelers and Browns heading into the Week 17 contest at FirstEnergy Stadium.

QB Ben Roethlisberger has completed 295 of 433 passes (68.1%) for 3,584 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions and enters the game with a quarterback rating of 93.7.
QB Ben Roethlisberger has completed 295 of 433 passes (68.1%) for 3,584 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions and enters the game with a quarterback rating of 93.7.

Browns QB Austin Davis enters the game having completed 32 of 48 passes (66.7%) for 307 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception and has a quarterback rating of 82.5.
Browns QB Austin Davis enters the game having completed 32 of 48 passes (66.7%) for 307 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception and has a quarterback rating of 82.5.

Browns QB Johnny Manziel enters the game having completed 129 of 223 passes (57.8%) for 1,500 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 79.4.
Browns QB Johnny Manziel enters the game having completed 129 of 223 passes (57.8%) for 1,500 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions and has a quarterback rating of 79.4.

RB DeAngelo Williams leads the Steelers rushing attack with 899 yards on 195 carries (4.6 avg.) and has a team high 11 touchdowns this season.
RB DeAngelo Williams leads the Steelers rushing attack with 899 yards on 195 carries (4.6 avg.) and has a team high 11 touchdowns this season.

RB Isaiah Crowell leads the Browns rushing game with 653 yards on 170 carried (3.8 avg.) and 4 touchdowns in 2015.
RB Isaiah Crowell leads the Browns rushing game with 653 yards on 170 carried (3.8 avg.) and 4 touchdowns in 2015.

Browns RB Duke Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 100 times for 368 yards (3.7 avg.) in 2015.
Browns RB Duke Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 100 times for 368 yards (3.7 avg.) in 2015.

WR Antonio Brown enters Week 17 with a team-high 123 receptions for a team-high 1,647 yards.  Brown has also hauled in 9 receiving touchdowns this season.
WR Antonio Brown enters Week 17 with a team-high 123 receptions for a team-high 1,647 yards.  Brown has also hauled in 9 receiving touchdowns this season.

In just 10 game this season, WR Martavis Bryant has caught 49 passes for 765 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns.
In just 10 game this season, WR Martavis Bryant has caught 49 passes for 765 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns.

WR Markus Wheaton is averaging 16.9 yards per receptions this season (41 rec. for 692 yards) and has 4 receiving touchdowns.
WR Markus Wheaton is averaging 16.9 yards per receptions this season (41 rec. for 692 yards) and has 4 receiving touchdowns.

TE Gary Barnidge leads all Browns pass catchers this season in receptions (71), receiving yards (977) and touchdowns (9).
TE Gary Barnidge leads all Browns pass catchers this season in receptions (71), receiving yards (977) and touchdowns (9).

Browns WR Travis Benjamin has recorded 63 receptions for 913 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2015.
Browns WR Travis Benjamin has recorded 63 receptions for 913 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2015.

LB Lawrence Timmons lead the Steelers defense with 110 total tackles (70 solo and 40 assists) on the season.  Timmons also has 3.5 sack and one interception in 2015.
LB Lawrence Timmons lead the Steelers defense with 110 total tackles (70 solo and 40 assists) on the season.  Timmons also has 3.5 sack and one interception in 2015.

The Browns defense is led LB Karlos Dansby who has recorded 101 total tackles (57 solo and 44 assists) on the season.  Dansby has also forced 5 quarterback hurries in 2015.
The Browns defense is led LB Karlos Dansby who has recorded 101 total tackles (57 solo and 44 assists) on the season.  Dansby has also forced 5 quarterback hurries in 2015.

DE Cam Hayward's 7 quarterback sacks on the season currently leads the 2015 Steelers defense.  Heyward has also accounted for 53 tackles and 13 quarterback hurries this season.
DE Cam Hayward's 7 quarterback sacks on the season currently leads the 2015 Steelers defense.  Heyward has also accounted for 53 tackles and 13 quarterback hurries this season.

DL Desmond Bryant leads all Browns defenders with 6 quarterback sacks this season.  Bryant also has 16 quarterback hurries and 1 forced fumble in 2015.
DL Desmond Bryant leads all Browns defenders with 6 quarterback sacks this season.  Bryant also has 16 quarterback hurries and 1 forced fumble in 2015.

S Mike Mitchell leads the Steelers secondary with 3 interceptions this season.  Mitchell has also accounted for 75 tackles and 8 passes defended.
S Mike Mitchell leads the Steelers secondary with 3 interceptions this season.  Mitchell has also accounted for 75 tackles and 8 passes defended.

Browns leading tackler, LB Karlos Dansby, also leads the team in interceptions with 3.  Dansby has also defended 6 passes this season.
Browns leading tackler, LB Karlos Dansby, also leads the team in interceptions with 3.  Dansby has also defended 6 passes this season.

Series History:Series began in 1950 *Overall Regular Season:Steelers lead, 67-58 At Pittsburgh:Steelers lead, 42-21 At Cleveland:Browns lead, 37-25 Neutral Sites:n/a Streak:Steelers won previous meeting Last Regular-Season Meeting:Nov. 15, 2015, in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh 30, Cleveland 9 Postseason Series: Steelers lead, 2-0
Last Postseason Meeting: Jan. 5, 2013, in Pittsburgh - Wild Card
Pittsburgh 36, Cleveland 33
*(preseason and postseason record not included in overall series record)

This week's game marks the 126th time the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will meet in the regular season...the Steelers hold a nine-game advantage in the all-time series (67-58)...Sunday's game will mark the 21st game between the two teams in the month of December, with the Steelers holding a 13-7 record vs. Cleveland in the previous 20 December meetings.

THE LAST TIME VS. CLEVELAND
Pittsburgh 30, Cleveland 9 Nov. 15, 2015
Heinz Field (64,402)
**

PITTSBURGH -** The Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 30-9 at Heinz Field. The win marked the 12th straight home victory vs. Cleveland, the second-longest active home winning streak against a single opponent in the NFL.

QB Ben Roethlisberger entered the game in the first quarter after QB Landry Jones left the game due to an ankle injury.

Roethlisberger threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns. The 379 passing yards are the most in NFL history for a quarterback that did not start the game.

K Chris Boswell connected on a 24-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 3-0 lead. Browns' K Travis Coons tied the game with his 23-yard field goal. Boswell made a 34-yarder near the end of the first quarter to give Pittsburgh a 6-3 advantage.

With less than four minutes to go in the second quarter, Roethlisberger threw a four-yard touchown to WR Antonio Brown. The Steelers' defense forced a turnovers on the Browns' next drive. Roethlisberger then threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to WR Martavis Bryant to give the Steel- ers a 21-3 lead at halftime.

Boswell made a 25-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 24-3. Cleveland scored its lone touchdown of the game on QB Johnny Manziel's seven-yard pass to TE Gary Barnidge.

On Pittsburgh's ensuing drive, Roethlisberger threw a 56- yard touchdown to Brown to lift the Steelers to a 30-9 victory over the Browns.

The Steelers' defense had a season-high six sacks and held the Browns to just 15 rushing yards.

GAME SUMMARY

Browns(2-8) 3 0 0 6 9
STEELERS(6-4) 6 15 3 6 30

TEAM Q TIME PLAY DRIVE SCORE
PIT 1 10:59 Boswell 24 yd. FG 4-6; 1:27 3-0
CLE 1 8:06 Coons 23 yd. FG 7-67; 2:53 3-3
PIT 1 4:45 Boswell 34 yd. FG 9-64; 3:21 6-3
PIT 2 3:27 Brown 4 yd. pass from Roethlisberger (Pass to Brown) 8-92; 3:49 14-3
PIT 2 0:37 Bryant 32 yd. pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick) 2-47; 0:28 21-3
PIT 3 8:33 Boswell 25 yd. FG 6-80; 1:38 24-3
CLE 4 12:28 Barnidge 7 yd. pass from Manziel (Kick failed) 2-11; 0:46 24-9
PIT 4 9:02 Brown 56 yd. pass from Roethlisberger (Kick failed) 7-80; 3:21 30-9

PIT-CLE SERIES HIGHS
Passing Yards
Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger - 417 (10/18/2009)
Browns: Bernie Kosar - 414 (11/23/1986)

Rushing Yards
Steelers: Willie Parker - 223 (12/7/2006)
Browns: Jim Brown - 175 (10/5/1963)

Receiving Yards
Steelers: Buddy Dial - 235 (10/22/1961)
Browns: Josh Gordon - 237 (11/24/2013)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

