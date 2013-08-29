Steelers close out preseason with 25-10 loss

It might have been an incomplete pass on third down, but it still represented a good play by Jones. The rookie quarterback sidestepped the rush and was flushed out of the pocket to his right. With nobody open and the rush closing in, Jones threw the ball into the ground at Stephens-Howling's feet.

The Steelers reserves put together a goal-line stand early in the second quarter. On second-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Panthers RB Armond Smith was stopped for no gain, and after the play was challenged from the Carolina sideline the ruling was upheld. Then on third-and-goal, Smith again was stoned at the line of scrimmage, and the Panthers settled for a field goal.

A false start penalty on the center and an illegal block in the back that helped sabotage a red zone possession late in the first half normally couldn't be called a positive, but two penalties on the Steelers in a whole half of preseason football represented an improvement.

Through the first three games of this preseason, the Steelers defense had done a nice job in quick change situations, and it did it again late in the third quarter vs. the Panthers. After Josh Norman's 70-yard interception return to the Pittsburgh 22-yard line, the defense allowed minus-1 yards on three plays to force a field goal that made it 20-10. Chris Carter recorded his second sack of the game on third down.

Brian Moorman didn't seem to be helping himself much with his punting, but on one of his attempts – a 35-yarder – in the third quarter the ball bounced off a Panthers player and was recovered by Greg Warren at the Carolina 17-yard line.

WHAT WENT WRONG

With no Brett Keisel or Ike Taylor or Troy Polamalu or Ryan Clark or Larry Foote or Lawrence Timmons or LaMarr Woodley playing for the Steelers, the Panthers took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in six plays – all completed passes by Derek Anderson – to take a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game.

For Brian Moorman, what went wrong were his first two punts. The first traveled only 39 yards, and the Panthers offense set up at the Carolina 27-yard line. His second was a much prettier looking kick that traveled 55 yards, but it went into the end zone on the fly for a touchback.

One of the commandments of a Dick LeBeau coordinated defense is: don't get beat deep. Ted Ginn Jr. got behind safety DaMon Cromartie-Smith and caught a pass from Derek Anderson that he turned into an 87-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 17-7 lead.