Transactions

Presented by

Steelers claim Miles Boykin

Apr 19, 2022 at 06:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers were awarded receiver Miles Boykin off of waivers, adding him to the mix on offense.

Boykin was released earlier this week by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the first three seasons of his career. He was the Ravens third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his three seasons he pulled in 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, while playing in 40 games with 24 starts. He saw the majority of his playing time in 2019 and 2020, also blocking on offense and playing special teams.

In 2021 he was hampered by a hamstring injury, spending time on the Reserve/Injured List and playing in just eight games, mainly on special teams. He had only one catch for six yards.

Related Content

news

Allen signs one-year tender

Linebacker Marcus Allen signed a one-year restricted free agent tender

news

Hassenauer signs one-year tender

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year exclusive rights tender

news

Spillane signs one-year tender

Linebacker Robert Spillane signed a one-year restricted free agent tender

news

Steelers sign Avery, Joseph

The Steelers signed linebacker Genard Avery and safety Karl Joseph to one-year contracts

news

Witherspoon signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract

news

Adams signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract

news

Olszewski signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Gunner Olszewski to a two-year contract

news

Steelers sign five as free agency kicks off

Free agency started off with a bang for the Steelers as they bolstered their roster by signing five players

news

Jack signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year contract

news

Daniels signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year contract

news

Cole signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year contract

Advertising