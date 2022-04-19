Steelers claim Miles Boykin

The Steelers were awarded receiver Miles Boykin off of waivers, adding him to the mix on offense.

Boykin was released earlier this week by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the first three seasons of his career. He was the Ravens third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his three seasons he pulled in 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, while playing in 40 games with 24 starts. He saw the majority of his playing time in 2019 and 2020, also blocking on offense and playing special teams.