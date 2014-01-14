Steelers by position, pre-free agency: QBs

QUARTERBACKS** (Free Agent Scorecard at this position: None)

BRUCE GRADKOWSKI

It was zeroes across the statistical board for him in his first season as the veteran backup, and that's always the preferred way to go for a team employing a franchise quarterback. No disrespect to Gradkowski, but if he plays out the remainder of his contract without ever having to take a snap after the preseason, his time here will be remembered fondly.

LANDRY JONES

He didn't take a snap once the preseason ended and was on the inactive list for every regular season game, which is exactly the combination a non-desperate team would prefer from a rookie quarterback picked on the third day of the draft. Call this a redshirt season for Jones, but he has to understand that NFL teams don't permit many of those. The start of this offseason program through the 2014 preseason is a critical time for Jones.