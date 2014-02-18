Steelers by position, pre-free agency: OGs

Another in a position-by-position series examining the Steelers' roster in advance of the start of free agency.
GUARDS
(Free Agent Scorecard at the position: None)
BRYANT BROWNING
Added to the practice squad on Dec. 18 to fill the spot there created when Joe Long was signed by Chicago, Browning will get a chance this spring to prove he deserves to be brought to camp.
**
DAVID DeCASTRO**
He is becoming the player and growing into the role the team envisioned when it spent a No. 1 pick on him in April 2012. DeCastro will do the work to improve, and so it's just a matter of time. Imagine the impact Mike Munchak – a Hall of Fame player as a guard – can have on DeCastro, simply by showing him some of the tricks of the trade.
NIK EMBERNATE
There was some buzz about him as camp opened but Embernate blew out his knee before the preseason opener. We'll see how it goes this offseason.
CHRIS HUBBARD
An undrafted rookie waived on Aug. 31, Hubbard spent the whole season on the practice squad. He'll get a chance this summer.
RAMON FOSTER
A reliable veteran, Foster may never threaten to make the Pro Bowl but he's a valuable part of the team all the same. Pouncey is the unit's best player, but Foster is looked upon by the offensive linemen as a leader. He conducts himself as a professional.
