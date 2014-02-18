Steelers by position, pre-free agency: OGs

DAVID DeCASTRO**

He is becoming the player and growing into the role the team envisioned when it spent a No. 1 pick on him in April 2012. DeCastro will do the work to improve, and so it's just a matter of time. Imagine the impact Mike Munchak – a Hall of Fame player as a guard – can have on DeCastro, simply by showing him some of the tricks of the trade.

NIK EMBERNATE

There was some buzz about him as camp opened but Embernate blew out his knee before the preseason opener. We'll see how it goes this offseason.

CHRIS HUBBARD

An undrafted rookie waived on Aug. 31, Hubbard spent the whole season on the practice squad. He'll get a chance this summer.