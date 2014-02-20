Steelers by position, pre-free agency: C

Photo Gallery: 2013 Steelers Centers
Another in a position-by-position series examining the Steelers' roster in advance of the start of free agency.
CENTERS
(Free Agent Scorecard at the position: 2 unrestricted free agents – Fernando Velasco, Cody Wallace)
ERIC OLSEN
Signed in late November as injury insurance, Olsen never saw the field here. He has played in 17 NFL games, all with the Saints, and Olsen will get a chance to compete this summer.
**
MAURKICE POUNCEY**
All that's needed here are three words: get well soon.
DAVID SNOW
Came to the team within days of Olsen, and Snow never saw the field here either. Played in five games, with two starts, for the Bills. Another player to throw into the competitive mix.
FERNANDO VELASCO
Came to the rescue after Pouncey went down, and although he did it with a different style, Velasco held down the position admirably. He can be an unrestricted free agent, but he also tore an Achilles on Thanksgiving night. Velasco would make a great backup for Pouncey, but he may want to go somewhere where he can start.
CODY WALLACE
Listed as a guard, Wallace is included here because he started at center when Velasco was injured and provided some nastiness to the group. He's also an unrestricted free agent, but Wallace will be 30 in November and was cut by four different teams before coming here. If he wants to put down some roots and has reasonable salary expectations, Wallace is worth keeping.
