Steelers by position, pre-free agency: C

MAURKICE POUNCEY**

All that's needed here are three words: get well soon.

DAVID SNOW

Came to the team within days of Olsen, and Snow never saw the field here either. Played in five games, with two starts, for the Bills. Another player to throw into the competitive mix.

FERNANDO VELASCO

Came to the rescue after Pouncey went down, and although he did it with a different style, Velasco held down the position admirably. He can be an unrestricted free agent, but he also tore an Achilles on Thanksgiving night. Velasco would make a great backup for Pouncey, but he may want to go somewhere where he can start.