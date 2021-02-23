Steelers-By-Position: O-Line

A LOOK AHEAD TO 2021

That there are going to be changes to this unit is a given, and so instead of trying to list those, what might be easier is to try to identify what won't change. Barring injury, DeCastro will be the starting right guard, and the same "barring injury" qualifier can be applied to Dotson and the starting left guard job.

With Dotson penciled into the starting lineup, where might that leave Matt Feiler? First of all, Feiler can become an unrestricted free agent, and based on the road he had to travel to get to the cusp of the open market his best move would be to see what kind of offers might be out there for him. Feiler will be 29 in July, and he only got into the NFL via a tryout with Houston after going undrafted out of Bloomsburg. This most likely represents his one and only chance at free agency, and his agent certainly will be advising him to take advantage of the process. If Feiler decided to re-sign with the Steelers, his best position likely would be tackle based on what the team already has seen from Dotson at guard.

Also at tackle are Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor, who spent last summer competing for the starting job at right tackle, which had been Feiler's until he was moved to left guard following the retirement of Ramon Foster. Banner ended up winning that competition, but he wasn't able to get through the regular season opener before he tore an ACL and was lost for the rest of the season.

Okorafor will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2021, and while Banner can become an unrestricted free agent in March his public comments so far have indicated an interest in returning to the Steelers. While Banner has expressed interest in staying with the Steelers, the assumption is left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is going to get an offer from another team that will be too lucrative for him to refuse. This will be Villanueva's last best chance to cash out, and the assumption is that he has played his final games with the Steelers.

If the Steelers might be able to find two starting tackles from players who were on their roster in 2020 – provided they can re-sign Banner and/or Feiler – and if it seems as though they have two starting caliber guards in Dotson and DeCastro, they don't have a ready-made replacement for Pouncey at center.

General Manager Kevin Colbert was hired by the Steelers in 2000, and only in one of the 21 drafts since then have the Steelers spent more than one premium pick on offensive linemen. That was in 2012 when DeCastro was picked on the first round and Mike Adams was picked on the second round. It would be no surprise, nor could it be considered a squandering of draft capital, if the Steelers broke that streak in the 2021 NFL Draft.