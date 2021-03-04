Steelers-By-Position: DL

A LOOK AHEAD TO 2021

There is decent stability here, with Heyward set to turn 32 on May 6 and under contract to the Steelers through the 2024 season; and Tuitt will be 28 on May 23 and is under contract to the team through the 2022 season. The only pressing issue for this offseason is dealing with Alualu, who can become an unrestricted free agent on March 17, a couple of months before turning 34.

Losing Alualu would not be good, because he clearly is the team's best option at nose tackle, and even though the Steelers are going to be cap-strapped throughout this offseason, they could be helped by the fact 34-year-old defensive linemen whose forte is stopping the run aren't typically in high demand across the league. Still, securing his services through another contract is important.

After that, it comes down to depth, and the Steelers could use some more of that. Wormley is an unrestricted-free-agent-to-be, and based on his 2020 production there would seem to be little reason to bring him back. Maybe the determination is made that his early injury set him back and ruined his season, but for a guy who was a No. 3 draft pick, came from a big-time program (Michigan), and was in his third NFL season, he didn't show a lot during his time on the field.

Buggs or Davis. This would seem to be a make-or-break year for Buggs, while Davis will be expected to show significant improvement being that he's heading into his second NFL season. The Steelers like to rotate defensive linemen over the course of each game to try to keep everyone fresh for the long haul of a regular season, and occasional in-game rest could help keep Heyward and Tuitt healthy.

But what 2020 showed was that the Steelers only have three defensive linemen worth putting onto the field. They need at least one more than that.