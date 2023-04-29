Jones already feels at home with Steelers

Then, when Salyer moved on in the draft, Jones moved into the starting lineup as a redshirt sophomore, starting all 15 games for Georgia. Again, the Bulldogs didn't lose a game with Jones in the starting lineup, winning their second-consecutive national championship.

The Bulldogs went 19-0 with Jones in the starting lineup. He won two national championships and an SEC championship.

That's why, at 21, he was ready for the next challenge.

"I just felt like my job was finished at the University of Georgia," Jones said. "Two national championships, SEC championship, All-SEC... I felt like I did all I could there. I felt like there was nothing left for me to do there. So, it was time for me to move on to bigger and better things."

That has led him to the Steelers and a coach who he already reveres.

"I love him. I love the way he coaches," Jones said of Tomlin. "I love his style. He doesn't back down from anybody. And I love the way he lets his players play. That's something that I'm looking forward to."

But he also knows there will be challenges. Nothing will be handed to him, despite being a first-round draft pick.

He has extreme confidence in his ability. But he also knows he's essentially starting over.

"It's something that's gradually building," Jones said of his confidence. "It's something I'm going to have to get used to again because it's a whole new ballgame once again. Just being able to come in and – like I said when I was going to Georgia – soak up all the knowledge I can, just continue to better myself every day."

That's what the Steelers want out of the young lineman.

They want him to earn a spot in the starting lineup. It won't be given to him. But they're also confident in his ability.

"Broderick is somebody who thinks big," said Steelers president Art Rooney II. "When he first came here to visit us on his 30 visit, when he was in my office, he told me I didn't have a big enough television. When we were meeting today, he reminded me again that I need to get a bigger television. So, he's a bigger guy who thinks big, and that's the way we like it."

When you're willing to take your problems on head on, as Jones is, thinking big can only help you.

Jones is willing to tackle any obstacle.

"I feel like it's helped me a lot in life. Just having that mindset of banging it out," Jones said. "Don't run from your problems, always try and fix them."

And he feels he can fit right into what the Steelers do, even while understanding there is a process involved.

He can't wait to put on the pads and don his No. 77 uniform – a number chosen to honor Georgia teammate and roommate Devon Willock, who was killed in an automobile accident following the team's national championship celebration.

"They told me the number was available, and I just wanted to show my respect by taking that number and letting him live through me," Jones said.

And if things work out the way he expects, he'll be wearing that number for a long time.

"He's definitely got a great head on his shoulders and he's going to do great things," Jelks said. "There's no doubt in my mind. He's going to be one of those guys who's going to be there 15 years. I definitely can see that for him."

Jones sees that, as well.

"Still here, playing under coach (Tomlin)," Jones said when asked where he sees himself in 10 years. "A couple of Super Bowls, a couple of appearances, a couple of wins."

Jones feels he's found a new home, despite having yet to suit up for the Steelers.