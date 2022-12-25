Steelers beat Raiders, 13-10

Renfrow caught the pass around the 10, deked cornerback Sutton, and scooted into the end zone for the touchdown.

The Steelers got the better of the play from there for most of the remainder of the first half, but didn't have much to show for it.

Despite Najee Harris running for 35 yards on his next seven carries and Jaylen Warren gaining 22 yards on five rushing attempts, the Steelers managed just a pair of field goal attempts, both in the second quarter.

Chris Boswell pushed his first attempt, from 43 yards, wide left, but was good on a second attempt late in the first half from 44 yards.

The Raiders, however, who had picked up just two first downs after their opening touchdown drive, got a 40-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson with 5 seconds remaining in the first half. Tight end Darren Waller had a 34-yard catch on third-and-10 from midfield to set up the kick.

The Steelers drove to the Las Vegas 35 on the opening possession of the second half, but on second-and-11, Pickett was intercepted by Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman, ending a streak of 146 consecutive passes without an interception for the rookie.

Perryman returned the ball to the Pittsburgh 47, but on the next play, Arthur Maulet intercepted Carr and returned it to the Pittsburgh 44.

But Boswell missed a second field goal attempt, pushing a 52-yard attempt wide left to keep the score at 10-3.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, however, came up with an interception off a pass that went through the hands of Renfrow on the Raiders' ensuing possession, giving the Steelers the ball back at their own 29. It was Fitzpatrick's team-high fifth interception of the season.

The Steelers were unable to move the ball from there and punted back to the Raiders.

A facemask penalty on Las Vegas tight end Foster Moreau negated a long run by Jacobs and Alex Highsmith recorded his team-best 12th sack of the season to force a Raiders punt that went out of bounds at the Pittsburgh 45.

The Steelers drove to the Las Vegas 22, but were forced to settle for another Boswell field goal, this one from 40 yards that cut the Raiders' lead to 10-6 with 9:47 remaining in the game.