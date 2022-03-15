Steelers awarded fourth-round pick

The NFL awarded the compensatory choices for the 2022 NFL Draft and the Steelers received a fourth-round pick. The pick will be the 33rd in the fourth round, and the 138th pick overall. The 2022 NFL Draft will take place April 28-April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The picks are based on losses and gains from the previous year in free agency. The following are the losses/gains for the Steelers listed by the NFL:

Free agent losses: Bud Dupree, Matt Feiler, Mike Hilton

Free agent additions: Joe Haeg, Ahkello Witherspoon (acquired via trade)

Compensatory picks, which are third round through seventh round picks, began in 1994 and since then the Steelers have received 35 of them.

* NFL Compensatory Pick Guidelines:*

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.