Steelers awarded fourth-round pick

Mar 15, 2022 at 05:49 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The NFL awarded the compensatory choices for the 2022 NFL Draft and the Steelers received a fourth-round pick. The pick will be the 33rd in the fourth round, and the 138th pick overall. The 2022 NFL Draft will take place April 28-April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The picks are based on losses and gains from the previous year in free agency. The following are the losses/gains for the Steelers listed by the NFL:

Free agent losses: Bud Dupree, Matt Feiler, Mike Hilton
Free agent additions: Joe Haeg, Ahkello Witherspoon (acquired via trade)

Compensatory picks, which are third round through seventh round picks, began in 1994 and since then the Steelers have received 35 of them.
* NFL Compensatory Pick Guidelines:*
Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.
The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL management council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.

