Steelers autograph signing

Dec 27, 2015 at 09:01 PM

Steelers' players will be signing autographs at DICK's Sporting Goods at McCandless Crossing on Monday, Dec. 28 from 6-8 p.m. to benefit the United Way fitUnited Program.

Scheduled to appear in the first session from 6-7 p.m. are Martavis Bryant, Arthur Moats and Chris Boswell. Appearing in the second session from 7-8 p.m. will be DeAngelo Williams, Stephon Tuitt and Ryan Shazier.

There will be two one-hour sessions and wristbands are $25 per sessions ($50 for both sessions). Cash, credit/debit will be accepted. There is a limit of one autograph per player, per person. 

Wristbands go on sale the day of the event at 4:00 p.m. and autographs are guaranteed for the first 225 people for each session.

All players are subject to change without notice.**

