Steelers at the bye: What went right in the first half

Week 3, 7:25, third quarter vs. Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

With Watt bearing down on him, Garoppolo lofts a pass toward Jakobi Meyers that is over the receiver's head. Patrick Peterson easily picks it off at the Pittsburgh 19, giving the Steelers the ball back up 16-7. From there, Pickett completed a 17-yard pass to Pickens, followed by a 4-yard run by Jaylen Warren and then a 16-yard pass from Pickett to Warren. Pickett then completed a 14-yard pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth before Najee Harris broke off a 17-yard run. Now at the Las Vegas 13, Pickett made a play-action fake and connected with Freiermuth for a 13-yard touchdown pass and a 23-7 lead.

Week 5, 13:37, fourth quarter vs. Ravens at Acrisure Stadium

Trailing 10-3, the Steelers needed a spark as the Ravens had the ball at their own 20. On first down, Justice Hill rushes for a 5-yard gain, but fullback Patrick Ricard is called for holding Watt, Baltimore's first penalty of the game. Backed up to the 10, the Ravens gain 4 yards on first down, but linebacker Kwon Alexander drops Hill for a 5-yard loss on a second-down reception. The Ravens are forced to punt and Miles Killebrew breaks through the middle of the Baltimore line and records his fourth career blocked punt, which is nearly recovered by Rodney Williams in the back of the end zone. Williams couldn't quite gather the ball in time, but the safety cuts Baltimore's lead to 10-5 with 11:18 remaining.

Week 5, 4:10, fourth quarter vs. Ravens at Acrisure Stadium

With the Steelers trailing 10-8, the Ravens recovered a Gunner Olszewski fumble on a punt and returned it to the Pittsburgh 5. But on third-and-goal from the 4, Jackson dropped back to pass and immediately lofted a pass to his left toward Odell Beckham Jr. Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., however, screens off Beckham and easily intercepted the pass, the first of his career, to turn the Ravens away without points.