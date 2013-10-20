Steelers at 2-4 after win over Ravens

STEELERS 19, RAVENS 16

Steelers' record: 2-4

One year ago: 3-3

Series record (including playoffs): Steelers lead, 23-15

STORYLINE

This is how Coach Mike Tomlin saw his team's task in this version of Steelers-Ravens: "We really just need to focus on being a tough team to beat. Doing that is within our control. We have to minimize the penalties that destroy drives on offense, and we have to be able to operate defensively and communicate and have assignment execution in the middle of a hostile environment. I love playing at Heinz Field. I love playing in front of our fans. That makes it a hostile environment for the opposing offense, but we as defenders who are on the field at the same time have to do a good job of communicating in the midst of that as well."

TURNING POINT

The Steelers held a 10-6 lead at halftime, and after forcing the Ravens to punt on the opening possession of the third quarter, the offense drove to a first-and-10 at the Baltimore 11-yard line. A touchdown there gives the Steelers an 11-point lead and makes the Ravens play a little more wide open, possibly forces the Ravens to take more chances both offensively and defensively. But the Steelers settled for another field goal, and so the game remained a nail-biter until the end.

STAT THAT STANDS OUT

Nine of the previous 12 meetings between these teams, including playoffs, were decided by four points or fewer, and now that's 10 of the last 13. That happens to be the exact difference between scoring a touchdown and settling for a field goal. The Steelers finished 1-for-3 in the red zone against a Baltimore defense that came into the game tied for first in the NFL with Kansas City in red zone defense. The Ravens offense, tied for 13th in the NFL in red zone efficiency, finished 1-for-2.