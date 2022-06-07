training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers announce training camp schedule

Jun 07, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers will return to Saint Vincent College for a 55th season, and for the first time since 2019, when they take the field for the team's 2022 Training Camp, presented by FedEx, this summer.

The team's Training Camp schedule was released on Tuesday, with the first of 18 practices being held on Wednesday, July 27 at 1:55 p.m. at Saint Vincent College.

A complete schedule and more information about Training Camp is available here.

Admission to practices at Saint Vincent College is free, but fans must have a ticket to enter. Mobile tickets will be encouraged for quickest and most secure entry into camp. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on Monday, June 27. Season ticket holders will first be offered tickets at 10 a.m. ET, with remaining tickets for the public available at Noon ET.

Some other Training Camp schedule highlights include:

  • The Steelers first practice in pads will be on Monday, August 1, the first time the team will put on the pads since the end of the 2021 season.
  • The team's annual "Friday Night Lights" will take place on Friday, August 5 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.
  • The Steelers will hold their last open practice on Thursday, August 18.

The full training camp schedule is below:

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Schedule

Tues., July 26 - All players report
Wednesday, July 27 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
Thursday, July 28 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
Friday, July 29 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
Saturday, July 30 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
Sunday, July 31 - No Practice
Mon., August 1 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tues., August 2 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Wed., August 3 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Thurs., August 4 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Fri., August 5 - 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)
Sat., August 6 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Sun., August 7 - No Practice
Mon., August 8 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tues., August 9 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Wed., August 10 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Thurs., August 11 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Fri., August 12 - Practice Closed to the Public
Sat., August 13 - Preseason Game vs. Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field (7 p.m. - KDKA-TV)
Sunday, August 14 - No practice
Mon., August 15 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tues., August 16 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Wed., August 17 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Thurs., August 18 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Fri., August 19 - Break Camp

* Indicates helmets only
Schedule subject to change

