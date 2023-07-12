Steelers announce 2023 game themes

The excitement for the Steelers 2023 season is growing by the day, with the schedule full of games against some of the NFL's top opponents, as well as exciting themes and celebrations, many of which are now known.

The Steelers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 19, will be 'Family Day' at Acrisure Stadium, with activities before and during the game geared toward families. The team will also celebrate Play 60/Youth Football during the game as well, with halftime activities highlighting local youth athletes.

The Steelers open the season at home for the first time since 2014 when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium for Kickoff Weekend. Leading up to the game the team will hold the annual Steelers Run and Walk and Kids Fun Run, with details still to come. The event benefits the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research. Fans can register here.

The NFL has partnered with the American Cancer Society for the 15th consecutive season for 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.' The initiative supports the fight against cancer and is highlighted by NFL teams during October. The Steelers will host their Crucial Catch game on Sunday, Oct. 8 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. There will be no shortage of support throughout Acrisure Stadium, with on-field stencils and goal post wraps being among the featured items supporting Crucial Catch. Players and coaches will also show their support, with sideline apparel visible.

This is also the weekend the Steelers will host the annual Rock Steelers Style event, which will be held on Fri., Oct. 6., and is he team's largest philanthropic event, benefiting UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges & the Chuck Noll Foundation. Fans can learn more and reserve a seat here.

The Steelers will welcome the 2023 Hall of Honor Class on the weekend the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers will enshrine the new class, which includes an on-field presentation during the game on Sunday, Oct. 29. The Hall of Honor Dinner will be held on Sat., Oct. 28., when the team officially inducts this year's Hall of Honor class during a special ceremony at Acrisure Stadium. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase here.

Honoring those who have served our country is something the Steelers have done for decades, and that tradition will continue when the team hosts the Salute to Service game when the team plays the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 2 at Acrisure Stadium. Since the inception of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, the Steelers have honored countless veterans at the annual game and celebrated those who continue to serve in all branches of the armed forces.

The Steelers will celebrate their rich tradition when the team's annual Alumni Weekend is held when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 12. The Alumni Dinner, where former Steelers share iconic behind-the-scenes stories from their time with the team, will be held on Sat., Nov. 11. The event benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase here.

It's not unusual to see players on the field in pregame warmups with their cleats representing their city, showing their personality or just something fun to fire them up. But when the Steelers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 3, their cleats will take on a whole new look, showing off something they are passionate about. For the seventh year the NFL will support players representing a charity or cause with the league's player cause initiative, My Cause, My Cleats. After the players wear the cleats, they have the option to auction them off to raise money for their cause on NFL Auction, with 100% of the funds raised given to the charity. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.

The annual 'Thank You Fans' game will take place when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 23. It's an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support during the season and year-round from Steelers Nation. There will be giveaways and a lot of excitement for fans in attendance and Steelers Nation all over as the team celebrates the holidays and says thank you. That weekend, the team will also take part in the NFL's social justice campaign, 'Inspire Change,' with social justice issues at the forefront in their community efforts.