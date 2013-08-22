Steelers and NFL celebrate USA Football Month

The Pittsburgh Steelers join the NFL in continuing to recognize USA Football Month throughout the NFL preseason.
As part of USA FOOTBALL MONTH, the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers will recognize Heads Up Football, a nationwide program launched by USA Football in April with a $1.5 million grant from the NFL Foundation.
This year's USA Football Month campaign continues as it reaches fans during nationally televised preseason games starting August 22, through in-stadium banners and field stencils, online at www.steelers.com and features the following:
- Youth Football game at halftime featuring the Mars Invaders against the West Mifflin Titans
- Youth Football Co-Captains
- Youth Football players from area organizations lining the Steelers Introduction tunnel
- Local Heads Up Football organizations will participate in the pregame Terrible Towel Twirl
- Heads Up Football helmet stickers worn by NFL players and youth players in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
- Heads Up Football-branded end zone banners in Heinz Field and other NFL stadiums
- NFL teams donating approximately 150,000 preseason game tickets to players in Heads Up Football leagues
- USA Football messages promoting better and safer play during preseason telecasts
- USA Football-branded in-stadium scoreboard video messages
"The health and safety of every youth football player is our No. 1 priority and the NFL shares in that commitment," USA Football Executive Director SCOTT HALLENBECK said. "The Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL have partnered with us to further advance a better and safer game for young athletes who enjoy the fun, fitness and other rewards gained by playing this great sport. We value the Steelers' continued support of USA Football Month."
About USA Football:USA Football leads the game's development, inspires participation and ensures a better and safer experience for all youth, high school and other amateur players. The independent nonprofit is the official youth football development partner of the NFL and its 32 teams. USA Football (www.usafootball.com) also works alongside medical experts and football stakeholders on multiple levels to advance player safety. The organization was endowed by the NFL and NFLPA in 2002. USA Football is chaired by former NFL team executive Carl Peterson.