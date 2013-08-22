Steelers and NFL celebrate USA Football Month

The Pittsburgh Steelers join the NFL in continuing to recognize USA Football Month throughout the NFL preseason.

As part of USA FOOTBALL MONTH, the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers will recognize Heads Up Football, a nationwide program launched by USA Football in April with a $1.5 million grant from the NFL Foundation.

This year's USA Football Month campaign continues as it reaches fans during nationally televised preseason games starting August 22, through in-stadium banners and field stencils, online at www.steelers.com and features the following:

Youth Football game at halftime featuring the Mars Invaders against the West Mifflin Titans

Youth Football Co-Captains

Youth Football players from area organizations lining the Steelers Introduction tunnel

Local Heads Up Football organizations will participate in the pregame Terrible Towel Twirl

Heads Up Football helmet stickers worn by NFL players and youth players in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Heads Up Football-branded end zone banners in Heinz Field and other NFL stadiums

NFL teams donating approximately 150,000 preseason game tickets to players in Heads Up Football leagues

USA Football messages promoting better and safer play during preseason telecasts

USA Football-branded in-stadium scoreboard video messages

"The health and safety of every youth football player is our No. 1 priority and the NFL shares in that commitment," USA Football Executive Director SCOTT HALLENBECK said. "The Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL have partnered with us to further advance a better and safer game for young athletes who enjoy the fun, fitness and other rewards gained by playing this great sport. We value the Steelers' continued support of USA Football Month."