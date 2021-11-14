Steelers and Lions play to a 16-16 tie

They got to overtime without Ben Roethlisberger but it wasn't enough to get the Steelers past the Lions.
It wasn't enough to get them beat, either.
With Roethlisberger on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Steelers staged another fourth-quarter comeback that necessitated an extra session but couldn't do anything with it and settled for a 16-16 tie this afternoon at Heinz Field.
The Steelers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end and emerged at 5-3-1.
The Lions snapped their eight-game losing streak and improved to 0-8-1.
Lions kicker Ryan Santoso missed a 48-yard field goal attempt that would have won it with 4:03 left in overtime.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field
The Steelers' last chance came up empty when tight end Pat Freiermuth caught a short pass but fumbled at the Lions 38-yard line with eight seconds to play in OT.
The fumble was forced by safety Will Harris and recovered by outside linebacker Trey Flowers.
Kicker Chris Boswell's 51-yard field goal with 11:31 left in the fourth quarter tied the game at 16-16.
The Steelers' six-play scoring drive in 3:21 only covered 17 yards officially thanks in part to an offensive pass interference penalty against wide receiver James Washington. But running back Najee Harris accounted for 27 yards on the possession (17 rushing and 10 receiving), which commenced at the 50.
The Lions received the kickoff to start the second half and churned their way to their first lead.
A six-play, 85-yard drive for a touchdown in 2:51 included five rushing attempts, four of which went for at least 12 yards. The capper was a 42-yard burst by running back Godwin Igwebuike that put the Lions ahead, 16-10.
Santoso missed the extra point and it remained 16-10 with 12:09 left in the third quarter.
A 23-yard field goal by Boswell brought the Steelers back to within three at 16-13 with 8:26 left in the third.
The 13-play, 69-yard drive in 3:43 included runs of 26 and 11 yards by quarterback Mason Rudolph.
The Steelers wasted little time at the outset in establishing what they were capable of without their starting quarterback.
They marched 83 yards upon receiving the opening kickoff, and their 10-play drive in 5:20 was capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Rudolph to wide receiver James Washington. Rudolph went 4-for-5 passing for 30 yards on the possession, and the Steelers also picked up 29 yards on a pass interference penalty against cornerback Amani Oruwariye on a deep shot down the sideline to Washington.
Boswell's extra point gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead with 9:40 left in the first quarter.
The Lions used a couple of big plays to tie the game in the second quarter.
The first was a 48-yard punt return to the Steelers' 39 by wide receiver Kalif Raymond.
The second was a 28-yard scamper for a touchdown by running back Jermar Jefferson that quickly capped a three-play, 39-yard drive in 1:28.
Santoso's extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 12:43 left in the second.
The Steelers regained the lead on a 13-play, 73-yard drive in 8:31 that ended on a 20-yard field goal by Boswell for a 10-7 edge with 4:22 remaining prior to halftime.
Rudolph had completions of 20 yards (to wide receiver Diontae Johnson) and 14 yards (to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud) on the drive.
Harris gained 26 yards on five carries and also had a 7-yard touchdown run nullified by a holding penalty against offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.
The Lions tied the game again on a 20-yard field goal by Santoso on the final play of the first half.
Their 12-play, 67-yard drive in 4:22 included a 10-yard gain by running back D'Andre Swift on fourth-and-1 from the Steelers' 45.
The Steelers also played without wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe).
They lost cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and left guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) in the first half.
Haden was replaced by cornerback James Pierre.
J.C. Hassenauer took over for Dotson.
Newly-activated wide receiver Steven Sims and wide receiver Cody White saw significant snaps in Claypool's absence.
Joe Haeg replaced right guard Trai Turner (ankle) in the third quarter.
Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip) exited the game when he was injured on a sack of Lions quarterback Jared Goff late in the third quarter.