Steelers and Lions play to a 16-16 tie

The Lions used a couple of big plays to tie the game in the second quarter.

The first was a 48-yard punt return to the Steelers' 39 by wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

The second was a 28-yard scamper for a touchdown by running back Jermar Jefferson that quickly capped a three-play, 39-yard drive in 1:28.

Santoso's extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 12:43 left in the second.

The Steelers regained the lead on a 13-play, 73-yard drive in 8:31 that ended on a 20-yard field goal by Boswell for a 10-7 edge with 4:22 remaining prior to halftime.

Rudolph had completions of 20 yards (to wide receiver Diontae Johnson) and 14 yards (to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud) on the drive.

Harris gained 26 yards on five carries and also had a 7-yard touchdown run nullified by a holding penalty against offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.

The Lions tied the game again on a 20-yard field goal by Santoso on the final play of the first half.

Their 12-play, 67-yard drive in 4:22 included a 10-yard gain by running back D'Andre Swift on fourth-and-1 from the Steelers' 45.

The Steelers also played without wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe).

They lost cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and left guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) in the first half.

Haden was replaced by cornerback James Pierre.

J.C. Hassenauer took over for Dotson.

Newly-activated wide receiver Steven Sims and wide receiver Cody White saw significant snaps in Claypool's absence.

Joe Haeg replaced right guard Trai Turner (ankle) in the third quarter.