Steelers among top vote getters for Pro Bowl Games

Pro Bowl Games voting is underway, and there are multiple Steelers players ranked in the Top 10 in votes at their respective position.

Defensively, Minkah Fitzpatrick is the leading vote getter at the free safety position, which shouldn't come as a surprise to any Steelers fans. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith ranks fifth at his position, which includes players from both conferences.

On the offensive side of the ball, Pat Freiermuth is seventh at the tight end position, while Derek Watt is seventh at fullback.

This year the traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.

Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.

Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 15. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 1, so keep an eye out for that.

The following Steelers players are on the Pro Bowl Games ballot.

Offense

QB Kenny Pickett

RB Najee Harris

RB Jaylen Warren

FB Derek Watt

WR George Pickens

WR Diontae Johnson

TE Pat Freiermuth

T Dan Moore Jr.

T Chukwuma Okorafor

C Mason Cole

G Kevin Dotson

G James Daniels

Defense

DE Larry Ogunjobi

DT Cameron Heyward

DT Montravius Adams

OLB Alex Highsmith

OLB T.J. Watt

ILB Devin Bush

ILB Myles Jack

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

CB Cameron Sutton

CB Arthur Maulet

SS Terrell Edmunds

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick