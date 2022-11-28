Steelers among top vote getters for Pro Bowl Games

Nov 28, 2022 at 06:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Pro Bowl Games voting is underway, and there are multiple Steelers players ranked in the Top 10 in votes at their respective position.

Defensively, Minkah Fitzpatrick is the leading vote getter at the free safety position, which shouldn't come as a surprise to any Steelers fans. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith ranks fifth at his position, which includes players from both conferences.

On the offensive side of the ball, Pat Freiermuth is seventh at the tight end position, while Derek Watt is seventh at fullback.

This year the traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.

Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.

Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 15. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 1, so keep an eye out for that.

The following Steelers players are on the Pro Bowl Games ballot.

Offense
QB Kenny Pickett
RB Najee Harris
RB Jaylen Warren
FB Derek Watt
WR George Pickens
WR Diontae Johnson
TE Pat Freiermuth
T Dan Moore Jr.
T Chukwuma Okorafor
C Mason Cole
G Kevin Dotson
G James Daniels

Defense
DE Larry Ogunjobi
DT Cameron Heyward
DT Montravius Adams
OLB Alex Highsmith
OLB T.J. Watt
ILB Devin Bush
ILB Myles Jack
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
CB Cameron Sutton
CB Arthur Maulet
SS Terrell Edmunds
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

Special Teams
LS Christian Kuntz
P Pressley Harvin III
ST Miles Boykin
RS Steven Sims

