Steelers allowed the draft to come to them

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin likes to say that if you have red paint, you paint the barn red.

In the case of the 2024 NFL Draft, which wrapped up Saturday night, the draft was deep in offensive linemen. So, the Steelers took advantage of that and added offensive linemen with three of their seven overall selections.

In his first opportunity to run the Steelers' draft a year ago, general manager Omar Khan traded up three spots with the New England Patriots to acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones in a draft that wasn't nearly as deep with offensive linemen.

This time around, Khan could be more patient, allowing the board to come to him, even though it wasn't easy with some of the players the Steelers coveted getting into range for the team to select.

As a result, the Steelers entered the 2024 draft with seven picks and they finished the draft having made seven picks.

And in this instance, they still got the players they wanted. And in several cases, they were value picks, as well.

"(I'm) very pleased how the weekend turned out for us," Khan said as the smoke cleared. "We addressed some needs but really got some high-character guys and some players that we think are going to help us not only this year but in the future and are going to be great parts of this community."

In the first round, the Steelers selected offensive tackle Troy Fautanu of Washington with the 20th selection, then followed that up by picking center Zach Frazier of West Virginia in the second round, 51st overall. The Steelers had two selections in the third round, and used those on wide receiver Roman Wilson (84th) and linebacker Payton Wilson (98th), before finishing off the third day of the draft with guard Mason McCormick of South Dakota State in the fourth round and defensive end Logan Lee of Iowa and defensive back Ryan Watts of Texas with their two picks in the sixth round. The Steelers did not have picks in the fifth or seventh rounds.

"We had conversations about moving up and the phone was ringing about moving down," Khan said. "Really every round we were in, we had a pick, we were having conversations about moving up, moving down. It was pretty active."